Hull University honours President Kufuor
Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Hull University in the United Kingdom has awarded the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Award to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his work towards improving the well-being of humanity.
The statement announcing the award, signed by Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor of the University said it was in recognition of the former President's 'many years of great humanitarian service to the cause of Freedom in Ghana and around the world'.
The award is the initiative of the Wilberforce Institute for the study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull.
Former President, Kufuor was the Special Guest of Honour at the formal launch of the Institute 10 years ago.
A statement signed by Mr Frank Agyekum, Spokesperson for
The Former President on Wednesday and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the award would be conferred on him at the 'Wilberforce World Freedom Summit' on September 28, at Hull's City Centre.
The former President would also deliver a speech on: 'Africa's Freedom Journey,' the statement said.
GNA
