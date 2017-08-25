TOP STORIES
World Vision supports Births and Deaths Department with logistics
Zebilla (U/E), Aug. 23, GNA - World Vision Ghana has donated office logistics worth GHC 14,000 to the Births and Deaths Registry Department of the Bawku West District, Upper East Region.
The Christian Non-Governmental Organisation working to promote child development, presented a YAMAHA motorbike, a desktop computer and accessories, laptop computer and a set of office furniture to the department.
The move was part of its private non-sponsorship grant to support and improve the registry of births and deaths in the district.
Mr Richard Ananga, the National Advocacy Coordinator of WV, said the donation was to enforce the importance of child birth registration and the need for one to be captured on the national population data.
He said through the registration process government and other development partners would be able to ascertain the needs of the people and prepare a long term plan for them.
He said the same set of logistics would be given to the Garu-Tempane District office of the Births and Deaths to help empower them and called on the beneficiaries to take good care of the items.
Mr John Yalmon Badengbanoya, the officer in charge of the Births and Death Registry Department in the District, expressed gratitude to World Vision and said the items would be used for its intended purpose.
Mr Badengbanoya said the department was given a target of 2,000 applicants for the year, but due to the logistical and human resource challenges, it has been able to register about 1,780 new births so far.
He commended World vision for building a new Regional Office for the department and is currently working to construct a network that would link all their offices nationwide in order to improve on speed and accuracy.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
