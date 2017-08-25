TOP STORIES
Nurses' licensing examination underway in Bolgatanga
Bolgatanga, Aug. 23, GNA - The Nurses and Midwifery Council's (NMC) licensing examination which commenced smoothly on Monday in various health training institutions in the Upper East Region ends on Wednesday.
The three-day examination saw the students write papers in Medicine and Medical Nursing, Surgery and Surgical Nursing, and a General paper.
A total of 253 students comprising 161 males and 92 females from the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College (BNTC) partook in the examination.
When the Ghana News Agency visited some of the examination centres, it observed that the exercise was conducted under strict supervision by invigilators under the watch of an external examiner.
Mr Awalu Bawa, the Principal of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College (BNTC), in an interview with the GNA, said the NMC examination was a nationwide exercise and urged the students to concentrate on what they were taught.
He said students misunderstood the essence of the examination, 'the essence of examination is to assess how knowledgeable the candidates are, and so we encourage them to read and prepare well'.
Mr Bawa urged the continuing students to take their studies seriously and to inculcate in themselves the habit of reading their textbooks and not depend on pamphlets and handouts which were mainly summaries.
He said despite the numerous infrastructural challenges facing the college, it has over the years strived high in its academic performance which was evident in the overwhelming number of professional nurses it had churned out.
The Principal, who advised nurses to adhere to the professional dress code, urged them to always appear neat, avoid long hair and beard, look simple and approachable especially at work.
Mr Abraham Achire, a candidate, said their tutors prepared them adequately for the examination through extra contact hours with them amidst series of mock examinations, 'I am very confident that by the grace of God, we shall all excel.'
GNA
By Godfred Polkuu, GNA
