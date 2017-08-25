TOP STORIES
The Apolitical Ghanaian Youth
The term governance refers to the way a city; company or country is controlled. Over the years, this term has become synonymous with the authoritative administration of countries. Geo political dynamics has created different approaches to solving societal problems hence making governance have a territorial dimension. No matter the form of government, governance must be a channel of empowering citizens and improving their welfare through effective distribution of states wealth with the major aim of promoting citizens voluntary support of state structures. Many developed countries have incorporated her citizens in their governing systems to enhance their administration. Despite the many political changes, which have occurred in Africa since the 1960s, Africa has firmly limited the chances of fully tapping from her human resources.
I hereby argue that, Ghana to be specific has not made significant efforts to fully involve or tap from her youths in the respects of public decision making process and economics. Below are the hindering factors I have been able to identify;
In Ghana, public policy resides in the bosom of elites. In this country, decisions on what government decides to do or has mostly emerged from the influential. Most political parties in struggle for political capital involve the economically sound and educated elites to spearhead policies which reflect the public demands. This involvement of elites makes political parties focus on how to achieve their campaign promises at the detriment of other salient societal problems for lack of resources. This also means that, society always have to wait on the ruling elites to always push a clearly defined societal problem to the ruling government before it is recognised. This is because of the notion that, the mass or youths are inexperienced, apathetic and ill-informed about the decision making process. The consequence of this action are, policies propounded by the elites are always not the true reflection of the peoples’ demand and promote the disinterest in contributing to public decision making because values and preference allocation lies within the domain of a certain class of people.
Another reason why the Ghanaian youth does not show concern in public administration is as a result of the nature of our educational system. The late Babatunde Osotimehin once said “to achieve genuine development, we must transform our approach with and for young people, and in particular young women and girls. Young people are drivers of change. They must have the choices and tools to fully participate in development, realize their potentials and contribute to their societies”. Even though Ghana has an educational system, its exclusive, unequal nature as well as poor maintenance makes education as a tool to develop youths, a vulnerable device to comprehensively equip and empower youths to bring about societal change. For instance, Ghana’s strong adherence to formal education, prestige for people who pursue only science related courses; all at the expense of vocational and technical training, inadequate schools and learning materials, expensive school fees and lack of liaison between governmental institutions and classroom makes Ghana’s educational system one which is not ready to fully develop and prepare her youths for the future. Indisputably, these shortcomings on ground makes the above statement by the philanthropist a mere illusion.
Again, Ghana has not achieved much from her youths because of how our decentralization systems are arranged. Article 240 (clause 1) of the constitution explicitly calls for the creation of a local government and administration system where powers can be delegated from the central government to both regional and local bodies. Yet this article to me, has only been positional and a common legal symbolism. I say this on the basis of regional and local inadequate exposure to resources needed to implement their responsibilities and political compensation of party members who were able to lobby for votes within at their locals. In addition to the above, the Ghanaian decentralised is problematic to me because, the system rather turns to relegate the nine regions to the background and makes Accra more popular. This is so because, most of these regional and local bodies have their head offices in Accra. Also, most 90% of companies and investors have established their business in the nation’s capital. It is due to this that migration to Accra for equal opportunities by the youths is at its peak and has no exist points within the Ghanaian community.
The practise of abnormal politics is the last factor that has led to low responsiveness of youths on public issues. I will explain this point from two dimensions. The first will border on those within the game and the second on political power. On the first dimension, use of propaganda, insults, big campaign promises, mistrust of political institutions and breaching of the laws are the major elements that characterises the political system of Ghana. Certain politicians in Ghana have resorted to the use of these ills to advance their political ambitions. This attitude they openly display on our radios and TV stations to a large extent indoctrinate the upcoming youths to define and practice politics along these lines.
The environment they say, plays a key role in shaping a person’s personality. It is not surprising that student politicians unconsciously use these same methods to capture power. Touching on the second dimension, many youths in Ghana are manipulated by political parties to enable them capture power. In this country, where unemployment rate is very high, many outspoken youths align themselves to a political party to make ends meet. This explains the existence of many vigilante groups within the country. When this happen, their allegiance to these party tames them, hinder their objective take on issues and youths gear their energies towards unprofitable events.
I would conclude by asking my fellow youths not to be hindered by these limitations but rather strive to add more value to themselves and show strong commitment to their passion in order to significantly add to the decision making and development process of the country.
