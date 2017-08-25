TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
NPP-USA Chairwoman Leads A Delegation To The Annual Delegates Conference
A team of NPP-USA executives are in Ghana to attend the New Patriotic Party’s Annual Delegates Conference scheduled to take place in Cape Coast – Central Region from Friday, August 25, 2017, to Sunday, August 27, 2017.
This year’s delegates conference themed, "NPP, DELIVERING ON OUR PROMISES; OUR ROOTS, OUR STRENGTH, OUR FUTURE", is in fulfillment of article 9 of the party’s constitution which states that, "There shall be a National Annual Delegates Conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the party."
The team is led by the acting chairperson of the branch, Yaa Amponsah Frimpong. Other national executives and chapter chairs who also double as delegates that accompanied the national chairperson include, Augustine Agbenaza - branch general secretary, Kwame Agyeman-Budu - branch organizer, Joseph Ebo Quansah, - branch IT director, Dr. Kwasi Gyan Ayim-Darko - branch deputy treasurer, Dr. Austin Nathan - chairman Baltimore chapter, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei - chairman Columbus- Ohio chapter, Austin Baffoe - chairman Atlanta chapter and Justice Wiafe Sarkodie - branch deputy youth organizer(Ag.).
The delegation from the United States will be joined by other prominent members of NPP-USA who now reside in Ghana. Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah - immediate past branch chairman, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah - immediate past branch 1st Vice Chairman and Edward Kofi Osei - immediate past Philadelphia Chairman are the other delegates who will join their colleagues from the United States to make up the constitutional requirement of 12 delegates per external branch.
The delegation will also present a 9-point document that will propose the following changes:
In addition to the national delegates conference, the national chairwoman and her team will meet with party groups like Loyal Ladies to discuss partnerships all in the bid to advance the cause of NPP-USA.
Thank you!
--Signed--
Kofi Tonto
Director of Communications(Ag.)
Press Release