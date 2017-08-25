TOP STORIES
The Coming Electrification Of Vehicular Transport: Will Ghana Be Ready?
There is a revolution in vehicular transportation that has been slowly emerging in the West, China, and Japan over the last few years. Anybody who is mildly interested in cars will be aware of this.
It is the electrification of transportation, and by that, I mean cars that run mostly on battery-provided electricity. This electrification is coming in three forms.
All this fanciful sounding technology may appear to be irrelevant to the lives of the Ghanaian motoring public until we realize that there are serious plans in Europe, Japan, and the US, the major suppliers of automobiles to the Ghanaian market, to phase out the internal combustion engine. The petrol or diesel powered internal combustion engine is the primary energy source in all of our current fleet of automobiles and trucks. This phase out is planned to take place well before the middle of this century.
According to an article in the British newspaper The Guardian, electric cars will account for all new vehicle sales in Europe by the year 2035. This is 18 years from now. According to an article in the paper dated July 13, 2017, “The car industry faces an imminent technology disruption by AEVs (autonomous electric vehicles) in the early 2020s. Even without autonomous technology, the internal combustion engine car industry will have been long decimated by 2040.”
It appears to me that this upcoming revolution in transportation could pose a very significant threat to Ghana’s economy on multiple levels. If, indeed, in approximately 18 years, only vehicles using electricity based locomotion will be available from our major suppliers in Europe (and most likely Japan and the US), what exactly are the implications for the motoring public in Ghana? And what, if anything, are we planning on doing to adapt to this oncoming transportation revolution?
This risk that electrification poses to our transportation system exists on multiple levels. One is that without adequate planning, we could be stuck with importing only used vehicles from that period onward, with the attendant increases in spare parts prices as such vehicles gradually disappear from the major European, American and Japanese markets. We will also be importing the pollution and global warming effects which the whole electrification movement seeks to curtail and which, I suspect as signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement, we have some obligation to prevent.
Another risk is that, if we allow the unrestricted importation of vehicles that mainly run on batteries and require electricity from the grid for charging, then there is a very high probability that our electrical infrastructure will not be up to the task. If it is true that among the major causes of "Dumsor" was the proliferation of cell phones and computers which resulted in massive increases in electricity consumption, then are we in a position to handle the power consumption increases that an electrified transportation fleet will require? The power requirements of electric vehicles will be several orders of magnitude greater than what cell phones and computers imposed on the grid. Are our current generating capacity and planned upward adjustments taking such increases into account consistent with the demands of vehicular electrification?
Even assuming that we will be in a position to meet the power consumption needs of an electrified fleet with our current plans, we do not have a lot of time to start imagining and planning for where the charging stations that will be needed all across the country will be located. We also need to plan for how they will be integrated into the grid to provide maximum countrywide coverage. The earlier we start formulating such plans, the more of a thorough job we will be able to do.
Furthermore, such planning for the electricity charging stations cannot and must not be done only on a countrywide basis. At the very least, it must be a regional program. There would be no point in having an electrified fleet in Ghana with the attendant gradual disappearance of petrol stations if Togo or Burkina Faso do not keep up. Beyond this, there needs to be a harmonization of standards regarding the charging methodology, at the very least across the ECOWAS sub-region. Something this involved cannot be accomplished at the very last minute and requires planning and coordination starting about now.
We have not even addressed the issue of fuel cells and the potential need for a hydrogen infrastructure. It is not clear at this point which of the two major electrification technologies (BEVs or Fuel Cell Electric vehicles) will win out in the long term. The European bank, ING “expects battery-powered cars will beat hydrogen versions on both price and infrastructure” which may very well be the case. But as with all projections into the future, who knows what will transpire? At the very least, we should be following the developments in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and discussing what our approach will be if they win out.
Two additional issues of high significance electrified cars bring with them are the following: The first and a most dangerous one is the hazard that electrified vehicles pose to first responders when they are involved in accidents. There may be cables with as much as 100 amps or more of electricity running through the frame. First responders (police officers, fire fighters, and any good Samaritans) who approach any such vehicle that is in a severe accident risk getting themselves killed without the proper training in how to handle them. Toyota Priuses are running around Ghana right now, and I suspect our first respondents have had no training on their unique safety issues when they are involved in a crash.
The next issue besides the technical one of planning for an electrified transportation system and the safety issues involved with it is the need to review our automobile import tax laws. The Ghana Government may be unaware of it, but there is a big hit to its revenues from vehicle import duties that will be coming soon and this reduction in revenues will arrive within a much shorter time frame. Currently, a large chunk of the tax revenue derived from import taxes on automobiles is based on the cubic capacity of the vehicle’s internal combustion engine. With the mandates to improve fuel consumption and minimize air pollution and the share of global warming produced by the automobile, there are ongoing programs to reduce the engine capacity of most vehicles manufactured in Europe, Asia, and North America along with the electrification plans.
As an example, the Honda Accord was previously equipped with 2.4 liter 4 cylinder and 3.5 liter V6 engines. Appearing in late 2017 as a 2018 model, the Honda Accord will switch to 1.5 liter and 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder engines. A cursory look at the Ghana automobile import tax tables will show the impact that this is likely to have on the import tax revenues received by the Ghana Government. The situation can only get worse as more vehicles arrive at our shores with similarly reduced engine sizes or no internal combustion engines at all if our tax regime is primarily based on engine capacity.
The world of transportation we have been used to is changing very rapidly and both the people and Government of Ghana ought to start planning for this new era. It will be here faster than we realize and we may find ourselves woefully unprepared, with short and long term consequences for our transportation infrastructure and our economy, not to mention the safety hazard that the very high voltage systems in some of these newer cars pose to an unsuspecting public.
