TOP STORIES
" You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should themselves "By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Treat People Of Brong Ahafo With Dignity, Integrity—Young Cadres
A Brong Ahafo Regional chapter of Young Cadres Association (YCA) has called on the President Akufo-Addo led government to treat the good people of the Region fairly.
In a press statement issued on Thursday, August 24, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku, it stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo has taken the good people of Brong Ahafo Region for granted indicated that the NPP government has failed to pay back the money DKM and other microfinance companies took from the customers.
According to the YCA Brong Ahafo Regional chapter, the NPP in 2016 promised to retrieve the money from the DKM and other microfinance companies to the affected depositors.
"The victims of the defunct microfinance companies need their monies and they need it now. The Akufo Addo Bawumia Government cannot continue to be INSENSITIVE to the plight of the victims of the microfinance companies in B/A", the group added
Below is the full statement;
For immediate release
*Akufo Addoo Npp government must appolise to Brong Ahafo-Young cadres B/A chapter*
The YCA B/A chapter has notice with disdain and sorrow the attitude of the current NPP government towards the victims of the microfinance scandal in Brong Ahafo region in the early part of 2016.
It is recalled that in the heat of the 2016 campaign the then NPP candidate Akuffo Addo and his running mate Bawumia made several promises one of which was the payment of the victims of the microfinance victims in B/A which includes victims of DKM, God is Love Fun Club, Jastar Motors Investment, Care for Humanity, Little Drops among others.
The NPP made a political capital out of the microfinance scandal led by their then chairman who is now the Regional minister for the Brong Ahafo region Lawyer Asomah Kyeremeh.
The NPP parliamentarians in the region and their communicators and serial callers then organised series of press conferences, demonstrations and submitted petitions upon petitions accusing the erstwhile Mahama administration for causing the collapse of the various microfinance companies in the region to win the sympathy of the victims which eventually translated into votes.
One in individual in the region who castigated and bashed the then NDC government for their incompetence that has resulted in the collapse of the microfinance companies was the NPP Regional Youth Organizer Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC who has since remain silent upon the assumption the NPP in government.
The YCA B/A Chapter would like to use these opportunity to remind the NPP government that the results of the 2016 elections particularly in the Brong Ahafo region was as a result of the promises made by the NPP in opposition which explains why the NPP had overwhelming endorsement by the people of B/A in the 2016 elections.
It must be noted that since the inauguration of President Akuffo Addo on the 7th January 2017, the DKM and other microfinance companies issues have come out for discussions on various platforms that has received absurd responses from government officials and other people who should know better.
For instance during ones of the visits of the finance minister to Parliament, he was asked a question as to when the NPP government would pay back the monies of the microfinance victims but the finance minister Mr Ken Ofori Attah in a categorical statement in parliament stated that the NPP as a party in opposition never promised to pay back the monies of the victims of the microfinance scandal which was a surprise to all Ghanaians including NPP sympathizers in the region.
Apart from the finance minister several other NPP officials and communicators have denied these promise of the NPP government to the good people of B/A even when they are presented with evidence of the promises they made which is disheartening.
YCA B/A Chapter wants to point out to the NPP government that most of the people who were managing the collapsed microfinance companies were sympathizers of the NPP. For instance the manager of God is Love Fun Club in Kintampo and Jema was Mr Alexander Gyan the 2016 parliamentary candidate for Kintampo south who is now the Kintampo South District.
It is a fact and we want all Ghanaian to know that the NPP as party in opposition benefitted from the proceeds of the defunct microfinance companies because most of their parliamentary candidates in the region and outside the region were sponsored with the monies from these defunct microfinance companies especially Sunyani, Techiman, Kintampo, Nkoranza among others yet castigated the Mahama regime of causing their collapse.
We want to state to the government in a plain language that despite efforts by the Mahama regime to make sure that customers get back their deposits Akuffo Addo and Bawumia continually use the microfinance saga as a campaign message in B/A from constituency to constituency to blackmail the Mahama administration and now that they are in power they are running away from their premises.
Questions must be asked and answers must be provided. What is the NPP running away from,was Nana Addo and Bawumia deceiving the good people of B/A and taking them for granted.
President Nana Addo should be reminded that the good people of B/A are also Ghanaians and deserve better.
It is very painful that the Akuffo Addo Bawumia government claims they have no money to pay the victims of the microfinance companies yet are able to find 20 billion cedis to celebrate Ghana @60, allocate 1.5 billion cedis to the flagstaff house in their 2017 budget, allocate monies for the renovation of the residencies of the vice President and wife, allocate money for the salaries of 110 ministers, allocate money for the organization of parties and cocktails and last but not the least find one million dollars for the mudslide victims in Sierra Leon.
The YCA B/A chapter would conclude by giving a clear message to the Nana Addo Bawumia government to treat the people of Brong Ahafo like human beings with dignity, integrity and honesty. The President and his Vice need to be reminded that their integrity is at stake, the lies and deceptions is becoming too much.
The victims of the defunct microfinance companies need their monies and they need it now. The Akuffo Addo Bawumia Government cannot continue to be INSENSITIVE to the plight of the victims of the microfinance companies in B/A.
Long live Ghana
Long live B/A
Long live YCA
Bagbin Mpondan
YCA Secretary B/A
Appiah Joseph
YCA Convenor B/A
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News