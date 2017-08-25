modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

StarrfmOnline
2 minutes ago | Headlines

The US embassy in Ghana has warned US citizens in Ghana to avoid movements in certain parts of the capital city, Accra.

The areas include; Avenor, Sowutuom, Sukura, Agbobloshie and Ashaiman.

“The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that, due to credible reports of growing crime rates, U.S. Embassy personnel have been instructed to avoid the following precincts of Accra: Avenor, Sowutuom, Sukura, Agbobloshie,” parts of a statement on the embassy’s website said.

The caution comes after Some youth burnt and destroyed spare parts worth thousands of cedis at the Articulator Park at Avenor in protest of the construction of some stores, claiming the land belongs to them.

This was despite a court order allowing the construction to go on.

The statement further urged US nationals in the country to review their personal security plans.

Below are details of the statement
“The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that, due to credible reports of growing crime rates, U.S. Embassy personnel have been instructed to avoid the following precincts of Accra: Avenor, Sowutuom, Sukura, Agbobloshie, Ashaiman (located in the Tema Region), Nima (see below)

- Except when traveling via the main highway past Nima.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the same areas.

“Review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security and follow instructions of local authorities”.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Headlines

TOP STORIES

Ablakwa to Nana Addo: Intervene in Togo’s political crisis

6 hours ago

Bauxite deal: Gov’t frustrating Exton over Ibrahim Mahama – Amaliba

6 hours ago

quot-img-1The Diaspora can help matters in the homeland,

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line