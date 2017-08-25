TOP STORIES
I Fully Support SSNIT Probe—Alabi
Speculated presidential hopeful, Prof Joshua Alabi, has said he fully supports calls for a probe into the circumstances that led to the award of an initial contract of $34million by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for a software installation which later became $66 million and subsequently, 72 million.
“I am 100 per cent in support of the investigation,” the former board chair of SSNIT said on TV3’s Midday Live on Thursday.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been contracted by SSNIT to audit the contract while the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has started probing the matter.
Prof Alabi had earlier said his board inherited the deal from a predecessor board chaired by Mr Kwame Peprah, whose aide has also come out to say his boss never approved such a deal.
Also, former Director-General of SSNIT, Ernest Thompson, has justified the deal saying there was nothing wrong with it.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that SSNIT ignored cheaper options and went for the initial $34million deal during the tender process.
