TOP STORIES
Your desires and interests influence your choices and destiny.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident
One person is feared dead, and several others injured after a Fiat Ducato bus with registration number GS 2233-16, ploughed into traders in front of the Centre for National Culture in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.
The bus, which was from Santasi Apele to Kejetia, is said to have experienced a brake failure upon reaching the road between the Centre for National Culture and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Thursday morning, August 24, 2017.
Some of the passengers who were in the bus sustained serious injuries. A number of pedestrians, and some traders who ply their trade in the area, also sustained injuries.
An Ambulance driver who rushed the victims to Komfo Anokye told Accra FM's Elisha Adarkwah that, a woman who was knocked down by the bus was pronounced dead after reaching the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's mortuary while those who sustained injuries have been admitted at the same hospital for treatment.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Regional News