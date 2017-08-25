TOP STORIES
If you are not living on the edge then you are taking too much space on earth.By: Rudolf Edem
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
YPI-Ghana Donates To Teenagers In The Birim South District
Young People's Initiative - Ghana has donated some sanitary towels to teenage girls in the Birim South District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
This was in fulfilment of the organisation's promise it made at the launched of its maiden Anti Teenage Pregnancy campaign at Akyem Atuntumirem early this year. The campaign is aimed to inspire school going children to focus on their education instead of engaging in pre-marital sex and also help teenage mothers in educating them in both formal and informal sectors.
The two-day donation programme started with a float through principal streets in Akyem Awisa in the Birim south district on Friday 28th July, 2017. It was attended by school going children and teenage mothers within the district.
The program was graced by some key personalities in the district who had great interactions with the participants.
Interacting with the participants, Madam Emmanuella Akyea-Boakye (Nēē Osei-Duah), a citizen of Akyem Awisa used her life story to motivate the teenage girls. The mathematics educationist encouraged the teenage girls to fear God, focus on their future and not on material things. She also advice them to have a vision, set standard for themselves and build on their own confidence. She further entreated them to desist from bad company.
Miss Akuvi Ajabs, who is a style coach also advised the teenage girls to develop their self confidence. "As a young lady you have to be bold to take a decision which will have a good impact in your life" she said.
Miss Emelia Allotey , a nurse with the Catholic Clinic and Maternity at the district's capital Akyem Swedru took the teenage girls through menstrual hygiene and sensitisation.
The teenagers had the chance to learn how to fix the sanitary pad and maintain their body during their period.
On the part of the President of the foundation, Akosua Ntiriwaa Anti, she encouraged the teenage girls not to let where they come from stop them from achieving what they want in life.
She advised the teenage mothers too not to be discouraged in life because of their predicament rather, they should go back to school or learn a trade of their interest.
Akosua further promised that this project will be extended to other communities. Sharing of the sanitary towels will be done in every three months since the shared pads are meant to cater for them for three months.
The foundation registered seven (7) teenage mother's who were willing to learn a trade. A teenage mother of four children is also ready to go back to school.
The program was supported by ANA Business Services, Herald Foundation and Elleana chillz.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Regional News