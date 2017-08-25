TOP STORIES
By: Nyaniba kwenu Smith
NDC Volta Congratulates Comrades Koku Anyidoho And Sidi Abubakar Musa On Their Election To CAPP Positions
The NDC in the Volta Region is delighted to congratulate Comrade Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, on his election as one of the five (5) Vice Chairpersons of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) and Chairman of the West African Sub-Region for a four-year term.
We also congratute Comrade Siidi Abubakar Musa, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, on his election as a member of the General Assembly of CAPP for a four-year term.
The CAPP at its third General Assembly meeting in Khartoum, Sudan from 19th to 20th August 2017, overwhelmingly elected Comrades Koku Anyidoho to the position. Comrade Koku Anyidoho, was also elected to serve on both Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the CAPP.
The Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) was formed in 2013, as an umbrella organisation of the major political parties in democratic African countries for promoting rule of law, democratic participation, transparency and accountable governance.
CAPP which has its permanent secretariat in Khartoum, has Dr Al Nafie Al Nafie as its Secretary General and Dr (Mrs) Tijjani Aliyu of Nigeria as its newly elected Chairperson for a four-year term.
The member countries of CAPP include, host nation Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Niger, South Sudan, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Chad, Djibouti, Malawi, Mozambique, Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and the Comoros.
As we congratulate these two gentlemen of the NDC on their election to these high positions of responsibility in Africa, we believe that they would accept the challenge with humility and work hard enough to justify the confidence reposed in them and Ghana by CAPP.
Comrade Koku Anyidoho and Comrade Siidi Abubakar Musa, we salute you on your election.
Accept our congratulations.
Signed
Simon Amegashie-Viglo
(Reg Sec)
