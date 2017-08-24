modernghana logo

Paul Afoko will remain suspended – Freddie Blay

52 minutes ago | Headlines

The acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay is sure Paul Afoko, the man he replaced, will not be reinstated.

Paul Afoko, who was the party’s National Chairman was suspended  in 2015, for making public comments about the party's finances, a practice against laid down rules.

The Disciplinary Committee took the decision to suspend him, after the National Council of Elders wrote to the former, demanding amongst others, Mr. Afoko, be made to step aside until after the 2016 elections.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) subsequently voted to affirm Afoko's suspension.

Asked on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News whether Afoko stands the chance of being reinstated, Mr. Freddie Blay said: I am not sure that is going to happen.”

“The one who I replaced was suspended and will remain suspended so far as I am concerned I am okay with acting as a National Chairman,” he said.

He further pointed out that “there has not been any discussion” in relation to reinstating Afoko.

I wasn’t surprised
According to him, the instruction for him to take over Afoko's role after his suspension did not come as a surprise to him, because the party's constitution makes provision for the “Vice Chair to act when the Chairman is not around.”

“The way the crisis was going, it was not surprising that I found myself to be Chair. One door closes and another opens. The situation I find myself as acting Chairman of the party presents new challenges. I have been busy and I find it interesting but that is okay,” Mr. Blay added.


By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

