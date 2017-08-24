modernghana logo

Tobinco Group Donates $58,000 Worth Of Drugs To Sierra Leone

Raphael Nyame
2 hours ago | Headlines

The Tobinco Group of companies last Friday donated $58,000 worth of drugs to victims of recent mudslide in Sierra Leone, which claimed over 400 lives.

Mr Ben Kpabi Tetteh, the General Manager of Marketing and Communications told the media that the gesture was in response to the humanitarian appeals made by Government to support Sierra Leone in her current situation.

He said Tobinco continued to demonstrate high sense of humanitarianism as part of its efforts to ensure that people enjoyed the best of health to reduce mortality not only in Ghana but the neighbouring countries as well.

“We have our friends, brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone. We see this as a disaster, which has affected the sub-region. This gesture is, therefore, very urgent,” he added.

Mr Albert Yankey, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who received the items on behalf of Government, commended the trio and called on other institutions to emulate their gesture.

“We all saw and heard the news about the disaster and it was only good for Ghana to demonstrate a sense of solidarity towards our friends in Sierra Leone,” he added.

Rtd Chief Justice Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh, the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to Ghana, applauded the institutions for the support and said Ghana had remained committed to deepening the bilaterally relations between her and Sierra Leone.

“On behalf of President Ernest Bai Koroma, I want to thank you all for your help,” she said.

