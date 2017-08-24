TOP STORIES

Drivers Try To Bribe Me—B/A MTTD Commander
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Stella Sedeme has told SPACE FM in Sunyani that, drivers sometimes try to bribe her with money when she goes on road for traffic check-ups.
According to DSP Sedeme, she was on regular road check-up when she stopped a driver for inspection, but the driver gave her his Driver’s License and when she opened it, she found a GHc5 note inside it.
She said she gave back the license to the driver with the money and told him that “this is not the reason why Iam on the road at this time, Iam here to check on you”
Speaking with the Space FM Morning Flight show host, Dickson Smith on Wednesday, DSP Sedeme asked the public to help the police fight corruption and weed out the bad nuts in the service.
She said “the police personnel are not pickpockets and if you are doing the right thing and any police officer insists on demanding money from you, you can report that police officer’s conduct to the police administration for the appropriate sanctions to be taken against that police officer”.
She asked the drivers not to encourage and connive with any police officer to perpetrate crime in the society and assured the public that the MTTD in the region will not indulge in any unethical acts.
The MTTD regional commander noted that the MTTD is the eye of the police service and appealed to the public to help them to discharge their civic duties responsibly.
She said what the police are doing on the road is more important than what the drivers think they are giving to the police. “The police are doing sacrificial work on our roads” she stated.
In line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) transformational agenda for the police, DSP Sedeme said “the attitude of the public must also change, for the police to have a standardize policing”.
