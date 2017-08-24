TOP STORIES
Registration for 2017 #CitiBizOlympics underway
Registration is underway for the 2017 edition of the “Citi Business Olympics,” which is scheduled to come off on Saturday, September 23 at the Burma Camp Sports Complex.
The Citi Business Olympics is heralded as Ghana's biggest corporate sporting event.
The annual showpiece, organized by Citi FM, brings together thousands of workers to compete for honors in various disciplines, network and have a great time, away from board rooms and workstations.
Some companies have already training for the big day, which promises to be much bigger and rewarding for patrons.
There are over twenty (20) trophies to be won on the day in the 7-aside-soccer competition, 50-meter dash, lawn tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble, volley, table tennis, lime and spoon race, swimming, tug-of-war, basketball etc.
IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the Citi Business Olympics 2016, with Omni Bank's MD winning the CEO's/MD's Challenge of scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.
2016 Winners
Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and sponsored by Premium Bank and Star Times.
For further information and registration, please call 0302226013.
–
By: Kojo Akoto Boateng/citifmonline.com
