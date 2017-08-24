TOP STORIES
Equipment seizure costing us $40,000 daily – Exton Cubic
The recent confusion in Nyinahin over Exton Cubic Group Limited’s bauxite concession in the township has caused the company to lose over $40,000 daily.
The losses started when some vehicles belonging to its sub-contractor were impounded in the Nyinahin township on orders from the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, according to the company.
At a press conference on Thursday, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Gyamfi, reiterated the company’s assertion that the impounding and detaining of its officers was unlawful.
He gave a further indication that the issue could culminate in some form of legal action.
“The company is losing over $40,000 a day due to this unlawful act and as we have told you, we are going through the legal process with our lawyers and very soon, the authorities concerned will be written to and we will make our position clear to them.”
He maintained that “… what they have done to us is not fair. What they have done to us is not allowed and permitted by law and expect that the right things will be done.”
–
By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana
