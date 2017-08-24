TOP STORIES
Man is of the mind and not the heart.By: Ernest Asihene
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
New Paperless System To Commence...Long Queues And Delays Are Over—Tema Port Director
With just about a week away for the implementation of the paperless systems in the clearing of goods from Ghana's ports, Mr. Edward Kofi Osei, Director of Tema Port, has welcomed the new system ahead of the migration saying that the paperless policy would help eliminate long queues and its accompanied delays in the clearing of goods.
According to him, this change of systems also offer easier and faster ways of making payments through a well structured regime of technology.
"From the comfort of their destinations importers can make online payments for their goods without having to queue at various offices filing all kinds of documentations. In the past, it could take one to three months to clear goods but with the new system, a lot of manual procedures have been cut off so it wouldn't take too long as compared to the old system. Also Even with MTN Mobile Money people can make payments and easily facilitate their clearings," Mr. Edward Kofi Osei stated.
The Tema Port director was speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra FM's Daniel Benin aka Ohim in Tema.
Following the announcement by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that Ghana is to implement a paperless system at the ports effective September 1, 2017, there have been a lot sensitization from the key stakeholders involved for smooth implementation and take off.
Mr. Edward Kofi Osei further assured clearing agents and importers of the reliability and effeciency of the new system and urged all Ghanaians to embrace the new regime.
"We are equally prepared for any challenges that will arise since we have put in place enough back up systems to address the accompanied glitches," he said.
He further urged clearing agents to accept the new system since that is the way the country has chosen to go.
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), its Customs Division, GCNET and West Blue Consulting, among others, have indicated their readiness to roll out the system at the country's ports.
These, among other things, formed part of measures to make Ghana’s ports very competitive in the sub region, with the Takoradi and Tema Ports being major investment drivers.
The paperless regime is also expected to minimise direct human interference in the processes and inject some level of efficiency in the cargo clearance sector.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance