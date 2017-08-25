TOP STORIES
Cop brutalises journalist
A Police Constable, Wilson Bossey, attached to the Visibility Police Unit of the Sekondi Police Command, on Tuesday, assaulted a Takoradi-based journalist who questioned the cop’s disregard for road traffic regulations.
The journalist, Nana Adu Kyei Danso Abiam, popularly known as Akyeamihene, is the victim, and an employee of Skyy Media Group.
The Skyy Media Group newscaster narrated that on his way to Accra, onboard a Sprinter mini-Benz bus, with registration GE 5254-17, he spotted Constable Bossey and a pillion rider on a motorbike at Sekondi without crash helmets on.
Nana Abiam said he questioned the cop why neither he nor the pillion rider were not wearing crash helmets.
Constable Bossey, who was unhappy with the civilian’s question to him, stopped the Sprinter mini-Benz bus, dragged out the newscaster, and assaulted him.
The victim narrated that it took the intervention of some taxi drivers and onlookers to save him from more punches from the cop.
Nana Adu Kyei Danso Abiam has since been issued a police medical form by the Sekondi Police Command.
The Constable has received condemnations from the general public over the incident, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed to The Chronicle that the Police Command had instituted an inquiry into the matter.
The region’s chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed condemnation at Constable Wilson Bossey for attacking one of its members.
To the GJA, facts available to it suggest that its member’s crime for the brutal attack from the ‘lawless’ police personnel stemmed from his questioning the cop on why he and his pillion rider were not wearing crash helmets.
Contained in a statement, the GJA said: “We are saddened by this unfortunate development orchestrated by no less a person than a police personnel in charge of enforcing the laws of the country.
“We demand an immediate interdiction of the police personnel, refund of the transport fare of the victim, with interest, for curtailing his scheduled programme.”
The Western Regional chapter of the GJA requested the Regional Police Command to respond appropriately, timely and dispassionately to the concerns raised by Nana Adu Kyei Danso Abiam, popularly known as Akyeamihene.
From Alfred Adams, Takoradi.
