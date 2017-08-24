TOP STORIES
Mason jailed for breaking into Eagle Production House
Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - A mason who broke into the Offices of Eagle Production House, an entertainment outfit and made away with several items totalling 50,000 dollars has been sentenced to five years and six-month imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.
Martin Gbetowofana, who pleaded guilty to three charges, is said to have stolen items including three cameras, a drone, a set of computer, microwave, kettle and other house hold items of Eagles Production House at Tse Addo in La, Accra.
On the charge of causing unlawful damage, the court presided over by Mrs Miriam Affoh sentenced Gbetowofana to GH¢480 cedis in default serve a month's jail term.
It also sentenced Gbetowofana on the charge of unlawful entry to GH¢960 cedis in default serve three month.
On the charge of stealing, the convict was to serve five years and six months.
Sentences were to run concurrently.
Gbetowofana was also ordered by the court to return the items found with him and pay for those that were not retrieved.
Prosecuting Inspector E.O. Agyei narrated that the complainant was an administrator of Eagle Production House and the convict lived at Tse Addo, a suburb of La in an uncompleted building.
Inspector Agyei said on August 10, this year, the complainant detected that a thief or thieves had broken into their production house and made away with cameras, a drone and other personal effects totalling 50,000dollars.
According to the prosecutor, the complainant therefore reported the matter to the Police at Tse Addo the same day and investigations led to the arrest of the convict who admitted the various offences.
The Prosecution said the convict led the Police to where he had kept the items and a camera, a set of computer, burner, a cylinder and some personal effects were retrieved.
He, however, could not tell the Police where he had kept the other camera and the drone.
GNA
By Joyce Danso, GNA
