Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Court remands two on robbery charges
Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Magnus Otroku, businessman and Bright Akakpo, farmer, into prison custody for conspiracy to commit crime and three counts of robbery.
The accused persons, who pleaded not guilty were serving 40 years imprisonment at the Nsawam Prisons for same offences. They pleaded not guilty to the current offences and would reappear on September 6.
Prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Mr Kweku Bempah, told the court that the complainants were Theophilus Lantei Mills, an Artist, Patience Osanquaye, a Midwife and Sarah Mills, a Caterer.
He said on September 12, 2009 at about 10:00am, Patience and Sarah returned from the United Kingdom and were picked from the Airport by Mr Mills and Kwaku Owusu Ansah in separate cars to the same home at Dansoman.
He said immediately they arrived and were offloading their luggage, five armed robbers, who were masked, appeared on the scene with pistols.
He said they robbed the complainants of their travelling bags containing their personnel effects, including mobile phones, GH¢60.00 and 3,800 pounds sterling and other unspecified valuables.
'They packed their booty on board an unregistered saloon car, which they used in trailing their victims and sped off,' he added.
He said Police intelligence led to the arrest of the accused, Magnus and Bright from their hotel room in Madina, where they committed similar offences and a search conducted in the room revealed store shirts, jewel, calculator, golden wrist watch, phones, two suit cases containing personnel effects, which were identified by the complainants.
The Prosecution said in Bright's investigation caution statement, he admitted to the offence and said that they were five robbers being led by Magnus, who trailed the complainant's car right from the Airport upon their arrival and succeeded in robbing them but Magnus denied the offence.
Bright again mentioned other accomplices as Killer, Biggie and Fiagbedzi now at large.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
