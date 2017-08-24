TOP STORIES
Christ Apostolic Women's Ministry ends Convention
Kumasi, Aug 23, GNA - The Women's Ministry of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has ended its annual convention with a call on Christian women to rededicate themselves for God's work.
Apostle Dr Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani, Chairman of CACI who made the call said, 'Every daughter of Zion should separate herself from the lot and make the world see the difference between the Christian woman and the others'.
He added that 'It is when you do this that God will start using you for His Kingdom work not only in the church but also in all fronts to bring more souls unto Himself.
Apostle Amoani was addressing the closing ceremony of the four-day Women's Convention which was on the theme: 'Your Daughters Shall Prophesy'. It was attended by hundreds of women from all over the country as part of the activities marking the Centenary Celebration of the CACI.
Activities lined up for the year-long centenary celebration which is on the on the theme: '100 Years of Impacting the World through Pentecostalism,' include lectures, health screening, quiz competitions, donations and radio and TV discussions to be climaxed with a thanksgiving service in November, this year.
Quoting from the Holy Bible in Micah 4: 13, which says, 'Arise and thresh, O daughter of Zion……., the Chairman said, Christian Women should separate themselves from the world by shunning bad company to become useful in the house of God'.
'Daughters of Zion, awake, put on thy strength, put on thy beautiful garment for henceforth there shall be no more uncleanliness among you; Apostle Amoani challenged the women who were clad in their beautiful and colourful Centenary clothing.
He reminded them that it was only when they had sacrificed for the work of God that they would also find favour with God and receive the blessings they asked of him be it in marriage, childbirth, the world of work and enjoy a peaceful co-existence with their neighbours.
Mr Osei Asibey Antwi, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, (KMA) said the Church had a role to play in rebuilding the nation and asked Christians especially the women to be more prayerful.
'We need Christ to be in control of our national affairs, and therefore we need your prayer support as well as the provision of services that would move the nation forward to help put the nation back on its feet, he added.
The KMA boss congratulated the Church on her anniversary and asked the Executive Council to continue to imbibe Godliness in the congregation at all times.
Mrs Ernestina Afrani, National President of the Women's Ministry charged the women to be diligent in church expansion by winning more souls for Christ.
Other activities of the convention were a float through some principal streets n Kumasi and a donation to the Manhyia District Hospital.
Apostle Dr E.O. Donkor General Secretary of the Church led the congregation to pray for the nation, the people and its leaders.
Present at the ceremony were Apostle Michael Nimo, a Former Chairman of the Church. GNA
