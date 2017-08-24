TOP STORIES
NDC Verdict: It’s Goosie Or Alabi
Unassailable information reaching NewsDay indicates that National Democratic Congress (NDC) cadre hotheads are planning a quiet ‘Stop John Mahama Now’ campaign ahead of a national reorganization and voter mobilization exercise to be carried out by the party in the coming months, before fresh NDC national executive elections.
Curtis Blunt writes
The campaign also targets for replacement Asiedu ‘General Mosquito’ Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC and his band of “failed politburo members,” including National Chairman and former NADMO,Sir KofiPortuphy
The damning campaign will be quietly launched in cells round the country, beginning from Accra through the Central Region to the middle belt and the three northern regions. The salacious propaganda that would be sold to the cells and wards in constituencies is simple: “John and his friends and relatives have sold the party to the opposition through greed. He must therefore be stopped and the party delivered to cadres, who are the true custodians of the NDC.”
NewsDay has also learnt that, even before the ‘Stop John Mahama Now’campaign is unleashed, thousands of NDC faithful are abandoning the John Mahama ship in droves. With close aides like Sylvester Mensah and co having dumped the former President, it appears that the clarion call now is for a credible, fresh pair of limbs to run the party into the 2020s.
Should the Stop John Mahamacampaign commence, the former President’s only trump card would be to resort to vote-buying and hope that delegates grant him another chance to come apply luck to politics, which appears to be his greatest political strength, insiders speculate.
Other less fanciful and credible names includes:SpioGarbrah and former Accra Mayor, the Bearded OkoeVanderpuye, NewsDay was told. NewsDayfurther learnt that power brokers in the party are determined not to vouch for John ‘Kofi Duba’iMahama, saying he has had his chance and bungled it and must therefore allow others a bite at the sweet cherry.
As far as NewsDay is aware, however, two strong faces have emerged, minus John Mahama and Sylvester Mensah. The names are cadre extraordinaire GoosieTanoh and Jerry Rawlings former Northern Regional Minister, Professor Joshua Alabi , former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Legon.
The very dark horse in the race is Professor KwesiBotchwey, one of the nation’s finest Finance Ministers in charge of the nation’s kitty in the turbulent years of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) administration of the 80s into the early 90s.
Running mate slots, NewsDay learnt are, wise man Alban Bagbin and Hannah SerwaaTetteh, also one of the nation’s finest Trade Ministers. Hannah’s ticket, however, fizzles because having a Southerner for flag bearer would mean satisfying Northerner interests in choosing a flagbearer’s running mate.
The ‘Stop Mahama Now’campaign chiefs are to sell Goosie or Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin as running mate to delegates in constituencies in Ghana ahead of internal NDC elections at national and regional levels.
