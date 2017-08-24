TOP STORIES
If you want to Walk Fast, then Walk Alone but if you want to Walk Far then Better Walk with SomeoneBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Gabby Clips Accusers’ Wings!…Says “I Do Not Work At The Presidency”
Before they succeed in making every Tom, Dick, and Harry believe in their effusions that he is the man behind the scenes manipulating the President like a yo-yo, cousin to President Nana AkufoAddo, Gabby AsareOtchere-Darkoseems to have clipped the wings of his accusers with his swift but timely rebuttal.
Last Tuesday, at 5:46pm, the former Executive Director of Danquah Institute, a political think-tank took to his Facebook Timeline and wrote that: “For the avoidance of doubt, I do not work at the Presidency and lack the luxury to hang around the President doing 'kokonsa.' I run a law firm, Africa Legal Associates, where my job is to pursue the legal/corporate (legitimate) interests of my clients. That is my job. In fact, my only job.”
He continued: You may choose to hate. You may even choose to manufacture your own facts about me. But, that's ok. It is part of life and part of being me, I guess. I accept.
Gabby’s response, not directed particularly at any of his two accusers:Kenedy Agyapong and Rev. Ernest OwusuBempah, according to party insiders, is to put paid to all the accusations that he directs affairs at the presidency and that the President is at his beck-and-call.
Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac OwusuBempah was the first to cast the stone where he accused former AsareOtchereDarko of hijacking President Nana AkufoAddo.
On Neat FM Tuesday morning, Rev. OwusuBempah, who publicly prophesied the victory of then candidate AkufoAddo in the 2016 general elections and was even prepared to have his church burnt if his prophesy went wrong, confirmed Ken Agyapong’s statement saying it must be taken seriously.
Hear him: “These people are able to turn contracts from the rightful contractor to persons of their choice and President Akufo- Addo doesn’t see some of these things because he’s not God. I’ll soon expose them after engaging the President, we’ll not allow people to cause problems for the AkufoAddo government to fail because he toiled several years before becoming President. If God has blessed Ghana with such a leader, why will Gabby AsareOcthereDarko and other persons surrounding the President doing things to wreck the government.
“Even the Chief of Staff, AkosuaFremaOpare’s work appears to have been hijacked by some persons, and some of us cannot sit down and allow such conducts to continue. Nana AkufoAddo is not their personal property, he’s there for all Ghanaians and if things are going wrong we must be bold to speak up.”
According to him, Gabby and some few persons have surrounded the President at the Flagstaff House and have become so powerful alleging that they were even able to turn contracts pencilled for some people to persons of their choice.
His comments was on the backdrop of similar statement made by firebrand politician and member of the NPP. Hon. Ken Agyapong who advised the President to be careful as most of those he has surrounded himself with are sycophants whose pre-occupation is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda.
He has reportedly accused one Duke Ofori-Attah and Gabby AsareOtchere-Darko of hijacking the president from everyone and are using their positions to engage in acts that could derail the party’s fortunes and sink the president’s image.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Politics