modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Police Return Diverted Equipment To BA Minister

Daily Guide
9 minutes ago | General News
Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and other officials at the function
Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and other officials at the function


The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has promised to prosecute all those who will misuse the government's earth moving machines meant to be used by municipal and district assemblies in the region.

The Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, gave the warning when he handed over 12 out of 15 heavy-duty machines which were diverted by individuals under the erstwhile NDC government to the Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council.

The three pay loaders, four graders, one bulldozer, four tipper trucks, were received by the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh.

Three tipper trucks have not yet been found.
Presenting the machines, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, said preliminary investigations revealed that the equipment came into the region in the later part of 2015 and were supposed to be given to the regional coordinating council to create a regional plant pool to enable the assemblies in the region to hire them for road construction.

But some individuals, who hired them for their private work, used the proceeds.

He, however, promised that investigations were ongoing and all those who would be found culpable would be prosecuted.

He said the Police Command thought it wise to hand them over to the RCC to prevent their destruction during the investigations.

Receiving the equipment, the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, thanked the police and individuals whose vigilance led to the recovery of the machines.

He said but for the change in government, the number plates and the colours would have been changed.

“There is not a single document covering the machines at the RCC, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, wrote to enquire about the status of the machines recently, he stated.

He promised that the trucks would be put to good use in the region.

It would be recalled that immediately after the erstwhile NDC handed over power to the Nana Addo led government, some vigilantes of the NPP in the region, alleged that some 15 earth-moving machines meant for the use of the assemblies in the region had been diverted by the Regional Organizer of the NDC in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Police investigations led to the retrieval of 12 machines.

Two of the machines are still with the Offinso District Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

Others were found at Kwapong in the Asunafo South District of the region, but have been packed at Goaso under mysterious circumstances.

d[email protected]
From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Peprah Didn’t Approve $72m SSNIT OBS Purchase – Aide

35 minutes ago

$72 million SSNIT software not fully functional – Director-General

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The world suffered a lot not because of bad people, but the salience people

By: Djkalyppo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38724.3916
Euro5.18085.1844
Pound Sterling5.61345.6199
Swiss Franc4.54384.5465
Canadian Dollar3.49293.4963
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46523.4703
body-container-line