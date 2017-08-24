TOP STORIES
JICA Presents Emergency Relief Items To Sierra Leone
In response to the unfortunate mudslide disaster that occurred on 14th of August 2017, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, presented emergency relief items to the Sierra Leone High Commission at the World Food Program (WFP) cargo village in Accra, Ghana.
Key persons present at the ceremony were the Chief Representative of JICA Ghana Office; Mr. Hirofumi Hoshi, Ambassador of Embassy of Japan for Sierra Leone and Ghana; H.E. Kaoru Yoshimura and High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana; H.E. Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh.
A speech made by Mr. Hoshi expressed solidarity to the people of Sierra Leone. He also indicated that JICA was assisting by providing emergency relief items such as tents, blankets, sleeping pads, plastic sheets, water purifiers and portable jerry cans to be distributed in affected zones. He also commended the strong efforts and selfless devotion made by the Government of Sierra Leone to mobilize its own resources as well as to seek support from others. These items would be shipped to Sierra Leone in the soonest possible time.
The Ambassador of the Embassy of Japan expressed the deep understanding the people of Japan had in experiencing great magnitude of natural disasters. He was hopeful that the emergency relief items would bring some comfort to the survivors of the mudslide disaster.
In appreciation, the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana expressed her warmest gratitude to the Government of Japan for the immense support. She indicated that Japan’s contribution had been immeasurable in the past, citing such assistance during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014. She was confident of Japan’s continuous support and humanitarian gesture to assist the recovery of her country from this mudslide disaster.
JICA’s disaster response facility supports Ghana and other neighboring countries in times of emergency. The storage facility is situated inside the WFP cargo village at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. The people of Ghana also benefitted highly from their support during the “June 3rd”floods in Accra in 201.
