Western Publications Adopt Treasure Kids Newspaper
Western Publications, publishers of DAILY GUIDE and NEWS-ONE, have partnered growing children's supplementary reader, Treasure Kids newspaper (TKN) – a monthly fun and vibrant newspaper for young people.
The collaboration, managers say, will help serve a key demographic among its consumers and most importantly, help promote literacy.
Ms Precious Bonsu, editor and publisher of Treasure Kids News, expressed her elation at the new phase of the paper, stating that it advances her agenda of improving child literacy in Ghana, and potentially creates a whole new generation of young readers – one edition at a time.
“The future of societies everywhere is determined by the quality of kids raised, especially in the area of education and literacy. The decline in literacy among children should be a worry to all, the statistics are staggering. My passion to see this change led to my team and I creating this newspaper for kids,” Ms Bonsu said.
“Our world is evolving each and every day, and kids don't absorb knowledge the same ways and means anymore. The paper is creatively put together, and tailored specifically for today's child. We are happy to have Western Publications onboard; this affords us a bigger platform and a huge step in the right direction in ensuring that child literacy is improved,” she further underscored.
Kwame Blay, CEO of Western Publications, explained, “Our focus as publishers regarding literacy applies to all ages and we have remained ever committed to growing the number of readers of our publications in as wide an age bracket as we can. The Treasure Kids brand fits in well with our agenda and we are determined to maximize its reach amongst young readers.”
Publication of Treasure Kids News was necessitated by the alarming decline in the reading habits of children today. The colorful 16-page paper targets children between the ages of seven and 15, and features educative articles, news and current affairs, puzzles, history, English and Math quizzes, as well as other fun activities which enrich the minds of kids in a fun and interactive way. News in the paper can also be accessed on treasurekidsnews.com .
