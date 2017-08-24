TOP STORIES
Army Worms Return; Farmers Demand Compensation
Some farmers have renewed demands to be compensated over what they say is the return of army worms on their farms.
The farmers say, the fumigation of their farms by government only weakened the worms, but never got rid of them.
The claims by the farmers contradicts the position of the minister of food and agriculture who has been touting government’s success in destroying the army worms.
For the best part of this farming season, the Ministry of Agriculture has virtually been helpless in tackling the army worm invasion.
Over 20, 000 hectares of farmlands have been devastated by the army worms across the country.
Farmers are on record to have stated that weak pesticides used in spraying affected farms, rather caused the invasion to balloon compelling some to use a cocktail of soap and pepper as a better option to fight the invasion.
But, with the army worms still around, the Farmers say any decision not to compensate them will be heartless on the part of government.
“Usually it is the maize that they keep destroying…if I should tell you that we can survive with it [then it’s a lie] because it has destroyed a lot of maize so there won’t be any high yield,” A farmer in the North told Starr News.
