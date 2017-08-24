TOP STORIES
Humanity Magazine International Honours Kuwaiti Ambassador
The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Mohammed Hussain Al-Failakawi, has been presented with the Humanity Magazine International Award for his contribution to the promotion of education in this country.
The honour done to Ambassador Hussain Al-Failakawi was in recognition of his tireless efforts in supporting educational endeavours in Ghana and other parts of Africa, which is at the heart of his country’s bilateral relations with the continent.
A certificate of honour presented to the envoy by the Publisher of Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, said the award was “in recognition of your Excellency’s unprecedented support for education in Ghana”.
Mr. Alhassan told the media in an interview after the presentation ceremony in Accra that the award was also to acknowledge the Ambassador’s efforts in promoting sound friendly relations between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Kuwait.
“May Allah bless His Excellency and the good Kuwaiti Government for their continue care for the continent” the certificates contains.
Mr. Alhassan revealed that the Board of Governors decided to recognize the contributions of Ambassador Hussain Al-Failakawi and the Government of Kuwait to serve as shining example of bilateral relations that bring mutual benefits to all parties involved.
The Humanity Magazine International campaigns for the promotion of corporate investments and businesses to ensure employment creation to benefit the youthful citizens of Africa.
“We are optimistic that a strong partnership between businesses in Africa, especially in Ghana and their counterparts in Kuwait and other parts of the world would go a long way to ensure that such businesses expand and create unimaginable job opportunities” he said.
Mr Alhassan added that the magazine also “aims at promoting quality leadership by recognising the contributions of managers of public and private institutions, and the achievements of diplomats to serve as shining examples for others to emulate”.
Ambassador Mohammed Hussain Al-Failakawi was grateful to the Humanity Magazine International for the recognition and he agreed that promoting diplomatic and business relations between his country and Ghana would ensure mutual benefits.
