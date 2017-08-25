TOP STORIES
How The Dubai Trade Exhibitions Affect The Economy Of UAE
Dubai is considered today as the fastest growing city in the world, both economically and infrastructural. This is evident in its dazzling cosmopolitan topography replete with gleaming skyscrapers which only sprouted within two or three decades. History reveals that “in the late 1960s, Dubai was simply a pile of sand with only one large building built upon it and a dozen cars circulating the land’
The rate at which Dubai has developed has marveled the entire world. Dubai today cannot be described without using superlative
EVIDENCES OF DUBAI’S ECONOMIC AND INFRASTRUCTURAL ADVANCEMENT
A typical evidence is the Dubai metro system which is the longest automated rail network in the world. An interesting fact about this tail system is that apart from the fact that it runs without drivers, it was completed within an unbelievable period of eighteen months, and was opened at 9pm on 09-09-09 by the Emir of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammand Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It features 42 stations and has 87 trains . This is to a very great advantage of the transportation within its 4,114 km2 metropolis, thus enhancing the economy.
Dubai actually wants to be the biggest in everything. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is since 2008 the tallest building in the world. The 163 stories structure can be seen from more than 95km away. It is 2,722 From its official opening in January, 2010, Burj Khalifa has received thousands of visitors and tourist worldwide. This is a major index of growth in Dubai’s tourism industry and a major boost in the economy of UAE.
Apart from Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall is the world’s largest shopping mall. It is made up of 1,200 shops, and there are even more than 70 such shopping centres speed around Dubai. This makes Dubai the shopping capital of the Middle East.
Seven of the 10 world’s tallest hotels are located in Dubai. The third tallest but most iconic is the Burj Al Arah, a luxury hotel designed to resemble the sail of a ship. The Burj Al Arab stands on an artificial Island 920 feet form Jumeirah beach, connected to the curving bridge. It has a helipad near the roof at 689 feet above. Apart from being the third tallest, it is considered the most luxurious hotel in the world. This why it is known as seven-star hotel.
Also, Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is the world’s largest artificial Island and is visible from space, extending 520km off-shore. It’s land mass is designed to resemble the palm fronds. A mono-rail system connects palm Jumeirah with Dubai main land.
Other mega projects in Dubai, just to mention a few, include the palm Islands, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Jumeriah village, Dubailand, etc. The Dubai business Bay, when completed, will feature 500 skyscrapers built around on artificial extension of the Dubai Greek, and the Dubailand promises to be the largest amusement part in the world, with over 200,000 visitors expected daily.
THE DEVELOPMENTAL STRATEGIES OF DUBAI
How did Dubai achieve this great feature within a short period? It is its decision to diversify from an oil reliant economy to a service and tourism oriented economy. Statistics reveal that revenues from oil and gas accounts for less than 5% of Dubai’s revenue. The largest contributors to Dubai’s economy are real estate and construction, trade and financial services, tourism, transportation, etc. a statement from the Dubai government website (Dubai.com) attests to this fact:
About 95% of Dubai’s GDP is not oil-based. So far oil has accounted for less than one percent of Dubai’s GDP and tourism to produce 20% of the GDP. These figures explain why Dubai has had to become a more dynamic and diversified economy in order to survive the decay of fossil fuels.
The website, ( wikipedia.com ) explains that with the GDP of Dubai projected at US $ 107.1 billion as at 2014, its growth rate was at an unprecedented 6.1% irrespective of the fact that Dubai’s share of UAE’s total oil and gas revenues is just 2%. This is because its oil and gas reserves are offshore. Moreover, Dubai’s oil reserves are diminishing significantly and are expected to be exhausted in 20 years time. It also reveals that real estate and construction contributes 22.6% of Dubai’s revenue, trade contributes 16%, financial services contribute 11%, hospitality and tourism 20%, etc.
Another strategy how Dubai achieved these tremendous economic features is its huge investment in infrastructure and security. Today Dubai boasts of world class infrastructure and service sector and a very low crime rate. In fact ( therichest.com ) rates Dubai as having a crime rate of 0%. This scenario creates a safe haven for investors; Port Jebel Ali is Dubai’s sea port. It is the largest man-made habour in the world. it as “a hub for service industries such as IT and finance with the new Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)”.
The Emirates Airline is based on Dubai international Airport. ( wikipedia.com ) also revealed that it carried over 49.7 million passengers in 2015. These two transportation institutions establish Dubai as a very central trade route.
( dubai.ae ) has it that over 120 shipping lines and over 85 airlines connect Dubai with over 130 global destinations.
Dubai also has a well developed banking system which features extensive credit facilities and ample liquidity. Its capital markets are well regulated. Besides, the government also operates a liberal economic policy. Therefore, Dubai enjoys a very stable and harmonious trade and industrial relations.
The website ( dubai.ae ) also reveals that foreigners are permitted up to 42% of ownership rights of limited liability companies; there are no direct taxes on corporate profits or personal income (except for oil companies which pay a flat rate of 20% on net profit generated within Dubai). They also reveal that customs duties in Dubai are as low as 4%; there is a stable exchange rate between the US Dollar and the UAE Dirham (US $ 1.00=AED 3.678) and there are liberal visa policies which permit easy importation of expatriate labour of various skill levels from all over the world. These and many other factors contributes to the population explosion of Dubai to the tune that 85% is the foreign expatriate population, and the Emiratis making up less than 15%. The result of this scenario is that while these countries from which the expatriate population emigrate from are suffering from brain drain to their detriment, Dubai is enjoying a huge influx of professional to her development advantage.
DUBAI TRADE EXHIBITIONS: A KEY STRATEGY
The events that also fast forward the economic development of Dubai is the regular trade exhibitions organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The Dubai World Trade Centre is a 39 storey office tower which stands 149 metres tall. At the time it was built in 1978, it was the tallest building Dubai (and UAE). It has up to one million square feet multi-purpose space. “DWTC hosts more than 500 events across international trade fairs, mega consumer shows and prestigious conventions, and welcomes more than 2.74 million visitors from 160 global markets every year”. ( dwtc.com ) reveals.
A report released in June 2016 by ( vistidubai.com ) reveals that large-scale exhibitions, trade events, conventions and conference hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre in 2015 contributed Dhs 12 Billion on (USD 44 Billion) toward Dubai’s overall economy.
This observation is based on the economic impact assessment report which observed the impact of the meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions (MICE) events across all sectors including tourism, travel, hospitality and entertainment industries. “As an immediate effect of hosting these events at DWTC, a total of 80,400 jobs were maintained as well as the record breaking Dhs 12 billion contributing in retained value to the economy”, ( visitdubai.com ) reported. The report concluded that international attendees to business events at DWTC in 2015 typically stayed in the emirate for an average of six days and spent close to Dhs 8,268 (USD 2,250) each. In comparison, this is nine times the average expenditure of UAE resident attendees.
And now, ( vistidubai.com ) reveals that DWTC has kicked of a high-impact events season with over 100 exhibitions, conferences, trade and entertainment events scheduled until the end of 2016. An estimated 1.2 million regional and international visitors are anticipated to attend some of DWTC ‘mage’ shows including Cityscape Global, GITEX Technology week, Gulfood Manufacturing and Big 5. A15, 500 square meter extension to the indoor complex space has brought the exhibition capacity to over 122,000 square meters as the venue continues to serve as a hub for new business event opportunities in the local industries.
EXPO 2020
More importantly, Dubai has won the bid to host the next Word Expo 2020. Obviously, it is the developmental achievement and the many successful trade exhibitions that gave Dubai an edge on the event. The official website of the event ( expo2020.dubai.ae ) discloses that it will hold on a 438 hectre site connected to three international airports and a dedicated transport network. “Expo 2020 will provide visitors with the change to see spectacular architecture merged with global cultures. It will examine thoughtful and thought provoking exhibitions and taste food from every corner of the globe. Above all, visitors to the event will witness the very latest in thinking and technology all in one place and at one time,” The Expo 2020 will open on the 20th of October, 2020 and close on the 10th of April, 2021. The theme of the expo is “connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. It was a huge celebration on 27th November 2013 when Dubai won the right to host Expo 2020. Fireworks erupted at the world’s tallest building, Burj khalifa; the following day was declared public holiday. The Dubai Ruler Sheikh Maktoum promised “Dubai will astonish the world”.
Economically, the staying of the world fair and the preparations leading up to it are expected to result in 277,000 new jobs in UAE, an injection of nearly USD 40 Billion into the economy, and an increase in visitors of at least 25million and up to 100 million, ( wikipedia.com ) also reveals. The world’s tallest commercial tower to be built in Dubai in Jumeirah Lake Towers was given the name, “Burj 2020” in honour of the World Expo 2020.
Nevertheless, Dubai has also been emphasizing on investments in various sectors such as economic growth, real estate, environmental avenues and public affairs. In recent times, Dubai has made major investments in real estate as well as introduced a world’s largest Solar Power Project which is all set to start by Expo 2020. In summary, the Dubai Expo 2020 will see a rise in the GDP as predicted by the international Monetary Funds.
CONCLUSION
This study has shown how Dubai emerged as one of the world’s strongest economics today. The numerous infrastructural developments has created a favourable avenues for business, the diversification of investment has widened Dubai’s economic horizon, and the world-class hospitality outfits have attracted countless tourists and visitors to the city thereby causing a boost in the UAE economy.
But more to this the various trade exhibitions that Dubai conducts. This has been attracting investors in their numbers into the city. The favourable international trade polices is another plus to Dubai. Today, Dubai is warming up to host the world greatest business event, World Expo 2020. Even the preparations toward it alone is a great leverage in Dubai’s economy, how much more the real event come 2020.
