TOP STORIES
THE BEST THING TO RECEIVE FROM GOD IS GOD HIMSELF.By: F.K.KUSI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
You Can’t Mine – Minerals C’ssion to Exton Cubic
The Minerals Commission has waded into the Nyinahini bauxite concession controversy involving Exton Cubic Group Limited.
A statement signed by the newly appointed CEO of the commission Kwaku Addae Antwi-Boasiako, asked the Exton Cubic to “stop any attempt of entering the concession to undertake any mining operation”
It noted Exton Cubic will have to receive the “necessary approvals and permits as may be required by law from the Forest Commission on Water Resources Commission and the Environment Agency or any other regulatory body.
The statement further reminded the mining firm that their permission to work is premised on their ability to meet the various requirements and documentation regarding mining in the country. “The mining lease is subject to ratification by Parliament in accordance with Article 26811, the Constitution and Section 5(4) of Act 7013. Upon execution of this mining lease, the company shall submit a certified true copy of the mining lease to the Minister to be laid before Parliament for ratification”
“The mining lease is subject to ratification by Parliament in accordance with Article 26811, the Constitution and Section 5(4) of Act 7013. Upon execution of this mining lease, the company shall submit a certified true copy of the mining lease to the Minister to be laid before Parliament for ratification”.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also instructed the company to seek the necessary environmental approval before embarking on any activities in the area.
“The bottom line is that Exton Cubic Group Limited has not obtained the required EPA permit under its mining lease and therefore any attempt to enter the area for mining activity is illegal”.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Headlines