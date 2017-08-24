BINGOoooooooo!!!:The Gitmo Guys Are Staying…

TOP STORIES
Akwaaba my brothers, Mia we zo nustuwo, Maraba yan wuana, Nyemi hii.
I knew it. I knew you guys were staying. I didn’t need a soothsayer or palmist to tell me whether you were staying or not. And which is why, if you remember when I met you guys at the KIA airport the very first day you touched down in Accra, Ghana (formerly Gold Coast), I gave you this assurance:
Let not your hearts be troubled because this is it. This could be your home. This is Ghana the land of the kindest and finest people. However, just so you know, do not take that leniency to be weakness on their part else you’d be sorry.
I can’t explain it better. But I guess when you push yourself through life and you cannot push it any longer. The theory is you better let go and let push, push himself. Sounds ridiculously ludicrous right? But in reality it works anyhow. In life some people have more and some have nothing. Strangely, the disparity even abounds in the domain of the planetary. Our planet Earth has one Moon while Jupiter and Saturn have 53 apiece. And you want to know which ones have none?
It’s Mercury and Venus!
The reason, (first with Mercury) scientists explain that ‘Mercury is so close to the Sun and its gravity, it wouldn’t be able to hold on its own. They say: “Any moon would most likely crash into Mercury or maybe go into orbit around the sun and eventually get pulled into it.”
How about Venus why doesn’t she have a moon?
Well, scientist s ay that’s a mystery for them to solve. Ah huh!
See, we’re not far from home, looks like it though... But I can assure you we’re getting closer to the nugget. Thing is if you don’t have it and I mean IT, don’t try it. Because in our world it appears those that have it, play it, dance it and use it. Now you’re getting it, I hope so.
Anyway, I don’t know which path these guys strode. But most likely they overlapped which is euphemism for trespass, I believe. Always remember right to movement isn’t comprehensive it has its limitations. When you see ’Beware of Dogs,’ on one’s steel gate, it means just that. In some places the laws are beautifully crafted but they don’t bite. I can cite for you a few examples but time isn’t on my side.
Simply, we live in a world full of mysteries. Some people fool around and they get away with it. While some fool around and they get caught up with the laws. Some of us saw what happened last Monday 21 August 2017 when the Moon walked past the Sun or strayed unto its way it was exclusive to the United States but even so not all the 50 states were lucky. I think 14 states saw the solar eclipse.
So, Paul I know, but who are you guys my people have asked me to ask you?
My name is Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef.
Can you please tell me again where you’re from?
“I am from Yemen.”
Yemen, you said, in the Arabian region.
“That’s right Sir.”
And how did you end up here?
‘Nsem pii.” Wait a minute!
What did you say? And when did you learn the Ghanaian language?
“We’ve been here since January 2016 I can speak Twi and Ga. My brother and I are trying a couple of other languages too.”
That’s absolutely incredible. So explain to me (and I will pass it on to my people) our audience out there what does that phrase ‘Nsem Pii’ mean?
” Well in simple terms I like to say that the story that surrounds our coming to Ghana is convoluted. “
Convoluted? Which also means?
“It means we didn’t come here on our own volition. “
Ok let’s rest it there for a moment.
I surely would like to know more about that. And what’s your name too. I guess you’re also called Muhammad right?
“You’re right Sir. My name is Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby. And please allow me to take this opportunity to thank the government of Ghana and its people. We love Ghana and we’re happy to be here. As you’re possibly aware we’d been detained in the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay. And since our arrival on the 7th of January 2016 we’ve been housed here at this national security compound and I must add that we’re grateful to be here.”
Can I call you Atef?
Not a problem Sir.
What’s your impression too about Ghana and its people?
“Well I think my brother has said it all. But I must tell you initially we didn’t know what was in stored for us. Ghanaians opposed the idea of housing supposed terrorists in their country.
But did you guys get it?
“Yes we did. And we think the opposition and the public outcry at the time was understandable. Why would any nation accept persons deemed dangerous from another that had held them prisoners, chose not to keep them in their own country, and rather transported them to another’s? So, in that term I think the opposition was justifiable. So far, we think they’ve (Ghanaians) demonstrated good will towards us and we wouldn’t abuse it anyway whatsoever. “
Is this a promise?
“Yes, it is a promise and we will never break it.”
And how did you feel when you heard:
“Ghana’s Parliament has ratified an agreement to allow the two ex-GITMO detainees to stay in the country?”
“I will like my brother say it (amid smiles). He cried. But it was all tears of joy. We were so elated, that’s I can say.”
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchway on Tuesday August 1 2017, informed Parliament that, her ministry and other stakeholders would work on an “exit plan” by the time your two-year stay in Ghana expires January 6, 2018?
What do you think?
“Allahamdulilahi,’ Well we will keep our trust in God.”
The Foreign Minister had also stressed that: “There will be no further obligation” to keep the two – Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby – “unless the two governments agree otherwise and in accordance with due process.”
The ratification followed a Supreme Court order after it ruled that their stay in the West African country is unconstitutional without parliamentary backing.
Background
Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby of Yemeni origin were among 17 detainees transferred from the prison camp in Cuba by the United States.
The decision to host the detainees in Ghana provoked a firestorm of controversy and outrage among Ghanaians, with many expressing fear that the move would undermine Ghana’s internal security and expose the country to attacks from religious extremists.
A seven-member Supreme Court panel presided over by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo by six to one (6 -1) majority decision Thursday June 22, 2017 said the two are illegally in the country since the then government allowed them into the country without prior approval by Parliament.
