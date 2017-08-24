TOP STORIES
Bauxite Mining Saga: Nyinahin Chief Claims To Have Received Threats From Irate Youth Over
The Chief of Nyinahin, Nana Amanpene II, says his life is under threat following his entrench stance against the decision by the youth to prevent mining equipment of Exton Cubic Limited to deposited in the area.
The chief took a swipe at the DCE of the Atwima Mponua District, Williams Darkoh for mobilizing the youth of the area to stampede the activities of Exton Cubic Ltd.
He alleged that William Darkoh rallied the youth of the area to fight Exton Cubic for illegally mining bauxite in the area
On Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the Chief said Exton Cubic Limited has the backing of the community to engage in Bauxite prospecting within the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve adding that all the 3 stools in whose traditional jurisdiction the bauxite concession is situated are fully aware of the legal processes that commenced four years ago.
He expressed shock at the stance of the DCE adding that he could have contacted him if he had any problem with the existence of the company in the area.
But his comments have incurred the wrath of the youth who are issuing him with death threats with sections threatening a street protest.
“We won’t agree, he must leave the town. We know the support he has been giving the company. If he dare comes out, he will meet us on the street and he will see what we will do to him. We know he has taken money from the company to sell out our resources,” one of the irate youth told Starr News during a demonstration in the town Wednesday.
Meanwhile, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has disclosed that the Exton Cubic Group is operating without environmental permit.
“The bottom line is that Exton Cubic Group Limited has not obtained the required EPA permit under its mining lease and therefore any attempt to enter the area for mining activity is illegal,” the EPA said in a statement Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
