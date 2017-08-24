TOP STORIES
Liberia Economic Development Initiative (LEDI) To Host 2017 International Life Changers Awards Fundraiser On Friday, September 22, 2017
(Cleveland, OH – August 23, 2017) - Liberia Economic Development Initiative (LEDI) - a nonprofit organization fostering global citizenship by reducing poverty and changing lives, will host its 2017 International Life Changers Awards and Fundraising Dinner in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm in the Cleveland State University Glasscock Family Ballroom, 2121 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115. This inspirational event will include a silent auction, dinner, awards ceremony and entertainment, including African dance performances.
As LEDI’s premiere annual fundraiser, the awards and fundraising dinner will celebrate the life changing work of LEDI, while honoring the achievements of the following 2017 International Life Changer Award Honorees:
The prestigious International Life Changers Award is awarded annually to individuals who exemplify global citizenship, leadership, community service, and a commitment to LEDI’s mission to support youth scholarship, literacy, and the social and economic empowerment of less fortunate individuals.
In March of 2017, LEDI broke ground and began the construction of the first modern public library in Liberia, West Africa. This library is the first of its kind in Liberia. Proceeds from this event will benefit the ongoing library construction project, youth scholarship program and the other life changing work of the organization.
This event will bring together top influencers and change makers in nonprofit, government, business, academia, and media for a one of a kind benefit experience. To be a part and learn more about this exciting event, including sponsorship packages, program book advertising and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ledifundraiser.org .
MEDIA: Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend for coverage. Media may contact Rufus Darkortey, LEDI President directly or via email: rufusdarkortey@ledinow.org . (Media must RSVP by Friday, September 15, 2017 and present official credentials and photo I.D. upon check-in.)
LEDI is a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt nonprofit organization founded in 2007. "Reducing poverty, changing lives" is not just our motto - it is the heart of our mission. Whether we are empowering youth, providing small business grants, or building infrastructure such as libraries, our central focus remains to reduce poverty, thereby positively changing the lives of the nearly two-thirds of Liberian people living in abject poverty.
For more information about LEDI, visit our website at www.ledinow.org .
Rufus Darkortey
President | Co-Founder, LEDI
216-577-3177 (Direct)
LEDI Modern Library Project for Liberia
