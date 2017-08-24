TOP STORIES
3-Day Public Financial Management For MMDCEs Ends Successfully
The Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development, has successfully ended a 3-day training workshop for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Eastern region.
Dubbed the "Local Government Public Financial Management", the main focus seeks to build the capacity of MMDCEs to be equipped with one of the critical tools required for the effective discharge of their mandate.
The constitution places the District Assembly as the highest political, administrative and deliberative authority in the Districts as a way of decentralizing governance to the local level.
To this effect, the sector minister Hon Alima Mahama whilst addressing the government representatives tasked them to be concerned with how best to manage their Assemblies within the administrative and Transformation of input to output in the quality manner.
This according to her is evidenced in the various legal and institutional reforms in the sector .
The key amongst it is the development of the National Decentralisation Policy Framework and an Action Plan, which were adopted through a process of regional stakeholder and national consultations launched in the year 2010.
The policy which draws it's principles from Article 240 clause (2) of the constitution of Ghana .The MMDCE is tasked with the responsibility of coordinating all decentralisation reform initiatives within the public sector.
To continue in this effort ,the minister explained to the gathered members that the office of the Honorable MMDCE is very critical in achieving the ideals of the national decentralisation agenda.
On that note, Hon Alima Mahama, thanked all the participants for participating in the session stating that, she is highly expectant of the MMDCEs because they are leaving better informed about the national decentralisation agenda.
