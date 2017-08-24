TOP STORIES
I Want A Husband Like My Father—Otabil’s Daughter Tells Critics
Daughter of the general overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Dr Mensa Otabil, has in the midst of the brouhaha that led to the collapse of her father’s bank, Capital Bank and one other, UT Bank, eulogized her father, saying she wants her future husband to be like him.
Baaba Otabil, who ghanadat.com gathered feels hurt by the whole issue, in a rare facebook post today said, her father was such a strong and courageous man, having remained calm despite what happened to his investment with the collapsed bank, which has been taken over by the GCB bank.
She described comments following the announcement of the insolvent bank as “heart breaking” and said, she was proud of her father. According to her “I want my sons to grow up and be like him. I want my daughters to have his character. Dad, you are the best father a girl could ask for. I love you so so much.”
Below is the unedited post….
“I don’t really share much about my family on social media but in the last few days I have seen and read things about my family online.
It’s been heart breaking to see some of the words people fling carelessly around but it’s life, I guess. This man right here though, He’s my dad and with everything that’s happened in the last couple of days, He has exuded such grace that I have no doubt that Jesus is about to do something greater in his life.
When I first heard what went on, I called him. I don’t really know what I was expecting but the first few words out his mouth made me laugh until tears started to sting at the corner of my eyes.
I mean, thick deep in his own burdens, He was comforting me and making sure that I was okay! I am just in awe of his strength.
The peace that continues to surround him in the midst of chaos. He never stops seeking God and He never stops believing.
I have learned so much from my father throughout my years on earth. I want my future husband to be like him.
I want my sons to grow up and be like him. I want my daughters to have his character.
Dad, you are the best father a girl could ask for. I love you so so much.
You have taught me what it means to be kind, honest, loving, and gracious. May God continue to surround you with his peace.
May Jesus continue to bless you with Grace. May the Holy Spirit continue to fill your heart with love. I know that there are bigger and better and greater things to come.
#seriouslythebestfatherever”.
