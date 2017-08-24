TOP STORIES
MTN And Brussels Airlines Introduces MTN Mobile Money Payment Option For Tickets
Accra, August 23, 2017 – MTN Mobile Money, your number one Mobile Payment Solution in Ghana, together with Brussels Airlines, has introduced yet another innovation aimed at making it easier for customers in Ghana topurchase Brussels Airline tickets for travel to over 100 destinations around the world.
Travellers in Ghana seeking to enjoy the world class on board services and products provided by Brussels Airline can now conveniently purchase their tickets from their mobile phones via MTN Mobile Money.
The introduction of this service redefines the concept of convenience in relation to purchasing airline tickets as payments can be made from anywhere.
The Mobile Money industry in Ghana is booming and has pushed the frontiers of ecommerce. With over 9.5 million registered mobile money users, the potential for this industry is limitless. The introduction of this service by Brussels Airlines and MTN Mobile Money therefore represents a game changer in the international airline industry in Ghana.
Speaking about the partnership, Eli Hini, General Manager, Mobile Financial Service at MTN, said: “The ability to sit in the comfort of your home, office and virtually anywhere and pay for goods and services is another reason why Ghanaians are increasingly using MTN Mobile Money to address their day-to-day financial needs.”
On her part, the Country Manager for Brussels Airline, Rita Macedo, said “the MTN Mobile Money payment option will enable our customers to conveniently purchase Brussels Airlines tickets - from anywhere in Ghana.”
“We see that more and more people are purchasing items via their mobile phones and with this new service we want to offer our customers maximum flexibility in the way they wish to purchase a ticket as we reinforce our position in the Ghanaian market, which is very important to us,” she added.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.
Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
About Brussels Airline:
Brussels Airlines is the leading Belgian Airline, part of Lufthansa Group and a Star Alliance member. We offer our customers a wide choice of flights to and from the capital of Europe, at Brussels Airport. Via our Brussels hub, passengers can enjoy excellent connections to important cities, leisure destinations and business centers in Europe, Africa, North America and India. We are known for our reliability, service and strong African expertise.
The airline operates a Business Class with full flatbeds and state of the art inflight entertainment, as well as an Economy Privilege Class and an Economy class with ergonomic seats and individual inflight entertainment touchscreens. Long haul flights are operated with Airbus 330. Fly in and out of Accra on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and enjoy early arrival in Accra at 3pm.
For more information, visit www.brusselsairlines.com or send an email to sales.ghana@brusselsairlines.com
