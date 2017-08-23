TOP STORIES
If you destroy what is there because of Atta Mills,let Atta Mills goes away,you will find that you are left with what you have destroyed.(Prof JEA Mills.CinC of Ghana)By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
UniBank Gains Positive Brand Image In July 2017- CMA Report
How a corporate brand’s image is projected in the media depends on its strategic communications approach, and the means to ensuring that a brand remains healthy in competition is by adopting consistent best PR practices and effective brand communications appraisals.
According to a report by CMA, uniBank, has ranked first in the Corporate Positive Issues Coverage Analysis Index (CMA-CPICAI) for July 2017, projecting a hundred per cent issues sentiments from its associated news stories in the media.
“A hundred percent of positive issues mean a lot for corporate brands’ communications, because it enable them strengthen their brands among investors and prospective corporate alliances,” says Dr Messan Mawugbe, Lead consultant at CMA.
On the other hand, it recorded considerably low media visibility per medium reach, as it had only four news stories publication in print and online media.
In CSR, uniBank recorded three (11%) activities emerging second on the CMA-Banking Sector CSR Coverage Index.
Though uniBank performed well with regards to its corporate image sentiments projection, CMA Analysts, reckon that, the Corporate Communications Department of uniBank institutes measures that promotes brand-health and media visibility.
Corporates are therefore encouraged to adopt critical brand news- content monitoring as a central part of their PR processes. Brand sentiments in the media could have significant impact on corporate clients and hence deserve attention.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance