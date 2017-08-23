TOP STORIES
African Socialism - The Case Of The NDC
Africans are naturally socialists. Our culture of companionship and fellowship and desire to support the weak and the disadvantaged, is the basic principle underlining socialism. Saint-Simon, coined socialism as a contrast to the liberal doctrine of individualism. The ideology has gone through different philosophical interpretations by philosophers but the basic underlying philosophy guiding its practice is ownership of resources by all and was propounded to eliminate oppression, and gross inequalities in wealth.
To the socialists, liberal individualism degenerate society into supporting selfish egoism that has the potential of harming community life through promoting a society based on unfair competition. Staurt Mills in his "Principles of Political Economy", argued that "as far as economic theory was concerned, there is nothing in principle in economic theory that precludes an economic order based on socialist policies"
When you read writings and contributions by theorists of the ideology and how they dispassionately challenged the status quo and you compare that to what we see today, you would understand why some of us jump onto the necks of our politicians whenever they try to portray themselves as adherents of the ideology. The Marxists at a point criticised the Russian system for not developing the productive forces for the socialist revolution, Friedrich Engels writing about communism in Europe, argued that socialism was respectable on the continent, while communism was not.
The Owenists in England and the Fourierists in France were considered "respectable"socialists, while the working class movement, portrayed themselves communists. Our forefathers built mansions, huge houses to accommodate as many family and non-family members as possible. Uncles catered for kids of their sisters, Aunties trained wards of their sisters and cousins. In the Akan setting the maternal inheritance system was adopted to protect the unity and cohesion families enjoyed. Many of our best brains were sponsored by their uncles and aunties to reach achieve their academic heights.
The lands were occupy today were bought by our grandfathers and shared to family members to farm on. Compare the few enumerated points to our current policy of building our houses according to the number of kids we have, declaring our external family members as witchcrafts who should not have access to our homes, build and allocate one room for special prayers with an attached small "ghetto" for our dogs and other pets (animals). That is how silly westernisation and liberal individualism have turned the modern African. Our uncles, grandfathers and aunties supported our education, housed us only for us to declare our family members unqualified to enter our homes all because of western books we read, diluted sermons by our pastors and adaptation of western policies.
Now, let me touch on socialism in Africa. The African socialist easily sacrifices his socialist stance for his political convenience that is why Raila Odinga will join the right "Capitalist" and fall for their tricks and wicked practices. His father's ideological stance was the main reason behind the friction between him and Jomo Kenyatta. We know how he sneaked some Kenyan students to Sudan and later to Egypt to study socialism under Nasser and how he managed to secure scholarship in the USSR, Yugoslavia,Bulgaria etc for some Kenyan students to study in these communists (then) countries. He was a true and true communists a position which was opposite the philosophy Jomo shared. We know of the communists arms issue which involved Odinga and the stance jomo took on the issue. At point he joined the Democratic Forces to help him achieve his political goal. His son, followed his father's ideological stance and exhibited strict socialist values and ideals only to sacrifice these fine values by joining the right to support his presidential ambition.
Jerry Rawlings didn't start as a socialist and that fact must be established. He told us, he was not interested in economic theories all he cared for, was how mankind could have his three square meal. He was forced to abandon his ideological neutrality when he began to face the realities. The other reason was that, he surrounded himself with some apostles of communism such as Kwamena Ahwoi, Chris Atim etc who left their beard long enough to portray Marx's genes in them. The cold war and the general global political dynamics forced him to quickly tilt to the east.
He joined Murmur and other pro-left leaders to protect his regime which had come under threat from the west. We must also understand that, Rawlings openly said he admired Kotoka and jumped into the skies when news broke out that Nkrumah had been overthrown. The challenges he faced in office, helped him to understand and admire Nkrumah and to move to the east. He sent some young Ghanaians to some communist states including Cuba, Bulgaria etc and Libya a socialist state to study socialism and other revolutionary principles.
He was worked on by the west just like they did to Acheampong and was forced to abandon his leftists ideals, he was hailed by the west as the new messiah in Africa, his pro- capitalist policies were hailed and was accorded special place among the assembly of the western elements in the end, he completed his tenure as an ally of the west. The NDC itself was founded by persons from both ideological schools we had Justice Anan, Obed and the rest who were inclined to the right with Ahwoi and his group coming from the left persuasion. This mixed system is affecting the party's position when it comes to practice of their ideology "social democracy" and it is not giving the party the needed support and power to strongly espouse its philosophy. Clearly, you still see the inefficiencies and crisis traditionally associated with capitalism, you see the evil of primitive capital accumulation and the profit system. This is because the capitalists (Npp) who trumpet welfare policies, is clandestinely evangelising the Ghanaian society with its political and economic philosophies. I don't and will not support introduction of policies which may be perceived to be undemocratic in their content and approach but the party must try to adhere strictly to the core social democratic values and ethics.
If the NDC is starting its ideological orientation with its school, we must comment them and urge them on but I think the orientation must further reach its grassroots. I was a member of Murmur's Green Book study club and was fortunate to meet Murmur when he visited Ghana. I, together with other students from various schools were given the opportunity to meet the great leader at the state house so know what ideological orientation which is well fashioned out can do, Amartey Kwei and others visited our home at Gihoc Pharmaceuticals and recollecting how they spoke with precision, I know the impact well fashioned out ideological orientation can have on our internal politics as well as national. Some of the party's folks still do not see the importance of the many projects and welfare policies the last administration implemented.
This is because of the ongoing capitalist orientation in our society, they do not value effect of these policies just because the party lost the last election. The truth is that, in most countries, the masses crave for the return of the socialist parties few months after their exit because of their policies. Nasser resigned over Egypt's defeat by Israel in the 1967 Six day war but few months after his resignation, the masses were in the streets of Egypt demanding for his reinstatement. He retuned, and still being celebrated as one of the true socialists to have ruled on the continent and an iconic figure in the Arab world.
General Buhari is ideologically a socialist but had to abandon his ideological tradition to enable him win political power. But the truth is that, for years, his people accorded him respect and dignity after leaving office because of the socialist principles he espoused when he ruled the west African state as a military leader. So you see how clever manipulations by the west has shattered the base of the socialist elements on the continent. This is what the NDC must watch going forward. If it departs from its core values and assess its performance using the capitalist principles, then it must know that it the right will always outwit them. The population is moving into the middle income zone meaning, we going to have more citizens within the middle income or class zone, our desires and taste keep on changing daily and we are being exposed to many western and pro capitalist ideas this change in attitude and wants demand scientific permutations and institution of solid ideological policies to retain persons who share in the party's ideology safely within the zone and also attract the undecided.
Part 1
