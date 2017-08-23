TOP STORIES
Traps and hooks without baits are not attractive or dangerous, so be aware of the ones with baits.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
GOIL Outdoors Modern Mobile Laboratory
Amrahia (Greater Accra), Aug. 23, CDA Consult – The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has outdoor a modern Mobile Laboratory Van - fully automated fuel quality tester that allows fast and highly precise analysis of gasoline, petrol, diesel and jet fuels directly in the field.
Mrs Marian Darling Fordjor, GOIL Quality Control Manager, explained that the Mobile Laboratory Van is also equipped with a high speed, compact and robust fuel analyzer and particle counter to ensure that GOIL fuel products are of high quality always at the point of sales.
Features of the Fuel Analyzer and Particle Counter includes Full Colour Touch screen, Laser Controlled System, Full Spectrum PLS Analysis Using Superior Processing Power and Thermoelectric Temperature Regulation of Filler, Density Meter and Cells among others to provide rapid test results.
The GOIL Quality Control Manager explained that all instruments are securely mounted on specially designed shock absorbers to avoid damage during driving with specially designed lab desks and lockers provide optimal work space and storage of samples and chemicals. It also has a mounted Generator for the Laboratory.
Outdooring the Modern Mobile Laboratory tagged as: “Quality Fuels Assured,” Mrs Darling Fordjor explained that the Van will undertake periodic and unannounced visits to GOIL Filling Stations across the country to undertake quality inspection and to check compliance with fuel specifications directly at the point of sale.
“It takes about five minutes to conduct the rapid test and results available immediately,” she said.
The GOIL Quality Control Manager noted that the van has built-in temperature regulated density meter which allows for exact determination and stability of fuel density.
Mr. Martin Olu-Davies, GOIL’s Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment, told the CDA Consult in an interview on the sidelines of the outdooring that the Mobile Laboratory has the ability to measure and monitor the quality of fuel product at the Filling Stations.
“This will ensure that throughout the process of sale of fuel product the quality is maintained which is key to ensure the fuel being delivered to customers continually meets specification,” he noted.
He said: “At GOIL customers’ satisfaction is our priority and in an environment where fuel contamination cannot be ruled out, the only solution is to continue to maintain the quality of your products through regular unannounced field test”.
Mr Olu-Davis explained that the Mobile fuel Laboratory is the ideal solution for fast and precise fuel quality checks in the field...“It’s also another means to monitor operations of Filling Station Managers to ensure that quality is not sacrifice on the altar of profitability”.
Mr Olu-Davis said the GOIL Mobile Lab is also part of broader measures adopted by the Board, Management and Staff to ensure that GOIL adheres strictly to the new National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Policy sulphur content in fuel.
The NPA has revised the national sulphur specification for diesel from maximum 3000 parts per million (ppm) to 50 ppm since August 1st this year.
The Authority, however, says it will allow suppliers of fuel into Ghana to import diesel at 10ppm or lower whilst the revised national specification will be at 50pmm, suppliers of fuel could import ultra-low-sulphur-diesels (ULSD) to Ghana as pertains in Europe.
Dr Youngson Sowah, Fuel Dealer and Manager of the newly commissioned Amrahia GOIL Filling Station said “the Mobile Laboratory Van is attestation that GOIL stands for Good Energy ...with GOIL quality of the product is secured”.
Professor Zoom Zoom Azumah Nelson, Former Boxing Champion and GOIL Brand Ambassador who commissioned the GOIL Mobile Laboratory called on Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana goods and services.
He said GOIL continues to serve as Oil Marketing Companies’ industrial standard bearer and a major player in the downstream petroleum sector.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance