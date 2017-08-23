TOP STORIES
iSpace Phoeonix Kids Program Trains 53 Students In Coding And Robotics
iSpace, a non-governmental organization known for its tech activities has trained 53 students in coding and robotics in its phoenix kids program. The program which has become an annual affair seeks to train kids on the basics of coding, website development, game development and that of robotics in order to raise kids who are tech inclined in this 21st century.
The technological program which travelled over the length of five weeks trained kids between the ages of 8 to 15. Patrons of the program came from different schools in the Greater Accra Region. Basic software like Scratch was used to teach the kids how to program a game or the creation of animations. The training also included 3D design, Hyper Text Mark-up Language (HTML) and a variety of other coding software.
Speaking after the program which saw 53 students take certificates for their participation, the programs Manager of ispace Ms. Nma Favour Ozichukwu stated that “ispace sees the importance of technology and how it is shaping society. As a result, we are dedicated to ensuring that we do our best to make the kids’ tech savvy and the readiness of the kids to learn shows how this program has been worthwhile”.
Though the number that went through the training was quite substantial, the Programs manager bemoaned the inadequate state of resources to help them take in more kids for the program. iSpace’s Unlocking Women and Technology (UWAT) program sponsored the Phoenix kids program.
Mrs. Ernestina Edem Appiah, the CEO of Ghana Code Club who partnered with iSpace to facilitate the whole training program indicated that the children were creative and this made it easy for them to transform their concepts into games and animations.
The children at the final stages of the program made a presentation of the work elicited applause from the audience for the program. Many of the kids expressed their desire to be computer scientist and as such expressed gratitude to ispace and Ghana Code Club for the training.
