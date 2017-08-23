TOP STORIES
IT'S WORTH EVERY TEARDROP THAT FALLS B'COS OF LOVE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Police say GHâ‚µ10,000 reward for informant still valid
Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Police Administration has reminded the public that the GHâ‚µ10,000 informant reward put on the heads of the killers of the late Lance Corporal Daniel Owusu at Lapaz in Accra is still valid.
The reminder was given in statement signed by Chief Inspector Richmond Mensah of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service.
It would be recalled that on July 13, 2017 some suspected robbers killed the late Owusu and injured another policeman in the process, the statement said.
It said the Administration would, therefore, like to appeal to the public to volunteer information leading to the arrest of the suspected robbers for a reward.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News