My brothers and sisters, governance is a continual process and must therefore always be continued from government to government.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
GUPS Elect New Executives
The Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) have elected new executives to steer the affairs of the Union foe the 2017/18 academic year.
The election was part of the annual delegates Congress held at the Kings University College from the 16th-20th August,2017 near Kasoa in the the Central Region under the theme: Harnessing the potentials of Professional Students: The role of Government and International Community.
A former Minister of Gender and Social Protection under the erstwhile John Mahama administration who was one of the guest speakers at the congress urged the professional students to be innovative and entrepreneurial in order to be self employed right after school other than waiting on government to get employed in the Public sector.
The following are the newly elected executives for the 2017/18 academic year:
Ibrahim Abdullai - President -elect
Ann Maclean -General Secretary -elect
Bismark Tetteh -Co-ordinating Secretary -elect
Clara Emefa Asempapa- Women's Commissioner -elect
Emmanuel Selassie Amedzor- Treasure -elect
Polycarp Opoku-Dwamenah- Financial Controller
The participating schools include but not limited to the Ghana Institute of Journalism,Accra,University of Professional Studies,Accra,School of Social Work,Accra,Zenith University College,La-Accra,Wisconsin International University College,Accra and UCOMS,Kumasi.
Diaspora (France)