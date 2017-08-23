TOP STORIES
PWDs threaten demo over nonpayment of 3% Common Fund by assemblies
THE Ghana Union of People Living with Disabilities (PWD) has revealed its plan to hit the streets in protest against the failure of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA) to release their share of the statutory Disability Fund (DF).
The Western Region President of the Association, Mr. Samuel K. Quansah, told this paper in a telephone interview that the Association has taken this radical decision because of the recalcitrant conduct of the MMDAs.
He said though the MMDAs have confirmed receiving their statutory Common Fund, he could not understand why the same Assemblies have failed to release the PWDs share to them. The PWDs receive statutory 3% of the Common Fund.
A committee made up of the Social Welfare, members of the Blind Union, Physically Challenged and the Deaf and Dumb form the Committee that oversee the disbursement of the statutory DF, which is received quarterly.
Apart from members' physical cash, provision is also made to cater for the education and health needs of the PWDs.
However, since the last quarter of 2016, the Association says it has not received a dime from the DF. This has made it difficult for them to discharge their responsibilities towards members particularly those in tertiary and vocational institutions.
Speaking to this paper on condition of anonymity, a Senior Management Member of one of the Assemblies confirmed that the Common Fund allocation for this year has come.
However, he said, considering the pressure on the CF, sometimes when all deductions were done, the balance would not be enough for disbursement to the PWDs.
The balance, he said, may not even take care of 5 PWDs.
Meanwhile, the PWDs in Amenfi West are calling for increment in their share of the Common Fund. The President of the Amenfi West White Cane Association, Mr. Ben Kwaw, speaking in a telephone interview said it was important for government to consider increasing the fund. This is because monetary allocation made to members from the fund was not enough.
He said though per the tabulations, each registered member of the Association ought to receive GHC500.00 for a whole quarter, they do not get it. Rather, each member receives GHC300.
He said, this year alone, no member of the Association has received a dime from the Common Fund.
This is because the Amenfi West District Assembly that is mandated to work out 3% of the Common Fund has failed to do so. This, he said, has resulted in the poor living condition of the members of the association.
From Alfred Adams, Takoradi.
