TOP STORIES
your attitude should be:'change me change the world.'By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Gomoa East Assembly Set Aside Seed Money For One District One Factory Implementation
The Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region saysbit has set aside a seed money of Twenty-Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 20,000.00) to enable it position itself for implementation of the National agenda of providing a factory in the district.
The District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo who announced this at the Second Ordinary Meeting is the Second Session of the Sixth Assembly at Gomoa Afransi noted that undoubtedly, the Assembly expects to benefit hugely from the program.
" The One District One Factory program would help to improve the livelihood of indigenes in the district. This amount would be used to cater the necessary services such as capacity building, feasibility studies and other related activities that would position the district strategically to implement the national agenda"
On Internally Generated Fund (IGF)_ the DCE disclosed that the Assembly targeted Ghc 700,000.00 in its composite budget adding that as at 31st July, 2017, it has been able to mobilize an amount of Ghc 357,033.60 representing 51% expressing the hope that the target would be achieved for the year.
Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo further told the house that 526 farmers have been registered for the First phase of the Planting Food and Jobs Program in the Gomoa East District.
" It is expected that under the program, maize production would increase by at least 30%,. Rice production would also increase by at least 49%, while vegetable production would improve nutrition and health.
Let me also put this on record that the central government has supplied 7,000 bags of fertilizer, 30 bags of rice seeds and 567 bags of maize to the district.
The following has been issued out to farmers by the Department of Agriculture. 7.8 bags of rice seeds, 201.2 bags of maize seeds and 3,626 bags of fertilizer. I wish to commend the them for the effort in helping to effectively implement the program "
The DCE concluded by entreating Assembly Members to educate the people in their electoral areas to take advantage of the Free SHS policy to advance human resource development in the district..
The NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Hon. Kojo Asomanyi hinted the creation of another district in Gomoa East to facilitate development.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News