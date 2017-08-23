modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Old Toms 2006 Hosts NSMQ 1st Runners-Up

Nana Yaw Kesse
1 hour ago | Education

The 2006 year group of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High (OldToms 06) have hosted the 1st runner’s up of the 2007 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) to a dinner at the plush La Palm Royal Beach, Accra.

President of the 2006 Year Group, Michael Boadi stated that the gesture was to commend the participants for their stellar performance and for lifting the flag of St. Thomas Aquinas high.

The contestants made up of Anamalia Christopher Anyinloya, Bright Asiedu Nimo, Nana James Safo, Collins Twum and their coach Selorm Rockson Dordoe were also presented with certificates of excellence.

“We believe that the participants did a stellar job and deserve to be commended to encourage them to continue to excel and achieve their highest potential. It’s also to encourage the younger ones to exhibit standards of excellence”, Michael Boadi stated.

“The gesture is also to encourage other old students around the globe to rally around to support their alma mater” – he added.

Commenting on this gesture, Anamalia Christopher affectionately called “The Protractor” expressed appreciation to the Old Toms 2006 Year Group for the exemplary gesture and stated that this will spur them on to even greater heights, serve as a reminder for them to always give back to the school also inspire the younger ones to excel.

Selorm Rockson Dordoe , the coach of the team expressed appreciation for the gesture and appealed to the Old Toms around the world to help mentor and motivate the students to ensure that Aquinas continues to excel not only in Science and Maths but in all spheres of academic and extra-curricular activities.

Vice-President of the Group, Mr. Antonio Asinyo stated that the team is focused on ensuring that St. Thomas Aquinas annexes the trophy next year. He also congratulated all the participants for excelling in West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

