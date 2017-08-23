TOP STORIES
Mavis Nkansah Boadu Donates 340 Bags To Afigya Sekyere East Constituency
The Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East Constituency, Hon Mavis Nkansah Boadu yesterday fulfilled her campaign promise to the good people of her constituency by presenting 340 bags of cement to various communities under her jurisdiction as MP.
This gesture forms part of her promise in the round-up to December 2016 elections towards the successful completion of various uncompleted projects across her constituency.
Hon Mavis Nkansah Boadu during the presentation asserted that the completion of various projects within the communities will help actualise her vision of transforming the Afigya Sekyere East constituency in the Ashanti Region.
The donation exercise was carried out at various communities which include Kona Palace, where 100 bags of cement were presented to the community for the construction of a school building. At the Wiamoase Palace, 100 bags were also presented for the completion of the Wiamoase Palace and other related projects.
The next community to benefit from this gesture was Bepoase; 40 bags and 20 bags of cement were respectively presented towards the completion of Bepoase Islamic Primary school and Bepoase Methodist School.
The next destination was at Bipoah where 100 bags of cement were equally presented to the Chiefs and people to facilitate the speedy completion of the Bipoa Town Palace and other uncompleted projects.
All these donations were witnessed by the Chiefs and People from the beneficiary communities.
The euphoria that met the MP and her entourage was impressively amazing. In unison, the various communities and their chiefs expressed their profound gratitude to Hon. Mavis Nkansah Boadu for fulfilling her campaign promise on time .
On her part, Hon Mavis thanked the people for reposing confidence in her and granting her the chance to represent them in parliament. Hon. Mavis also reiterated her commitment to ensure that development is brought at the door step of the people with emphasis on education and youth development as her paramount concern as boldly enshrined in the manifesto of the NPP under his excellence President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Hon Mavis Nkansah Boadu also used the occasion to inform the Chiefs and People of Kona ,Bipoa ,Bepoase, Agona and Wiamoase where the items were presented of governments plan for the country and her burning desire to start a Vocational and Technical Training School with plans far advanced for commencement beginning, 1st September 2017. The initiative is expected to enrol and train over 300 youths across the constituency with practical lessons in Carpentry, masonry, hairdressing, electrical works and catering among others.
Hon. Mavis after the presentation interacted with traders at the Agona market and as well inspected ongoing projects in the market. The ecstatic market women mobbed her with joy and showers of praises. To the women, the frequent visits to the constituency by their affable MP in addition to timely relay of relevant information and significant support to the youth despite her wee days in office is a clear trait of dedicative leadership with the high hopes that Afigya Sekyere East Constituency shall not remain as it is but ather gallop in development.
