Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
We’ve enough water to meet Accra’s demand – GWCL
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is producing enough water to supply all households in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the Public Relations Officer of the company, Stanley Martey households without supply may be experiencing local challenges and must report it to the company.
This comes on the back of numerous complaints from some residents in the region that supply of water is cut without explanation from the water supply company.
In an interview with Citi Breakfast Show Stanley Martey said there are a few challenges existing on some lines and they are being addressed.
He noted that some residents of Weija continue to experience intermittent power cuts due to ongoing expansion works at pipes linking the area.
“About a month ago we realized that the pipeline going to most of the areas was too small for the population in that area and so what we are doing now is to change the pipeline and lay a bigger one in the area,” he said.
He said the Weija and Kpong treatment plants are currently operating at full capacity and produce enough water that exceeds the level of demand in the region.
“There is enough water in Accra. Now Kpong is working at full capacity, Weija is working. And within the Greater Accra Region, production of water exceeds demand. With the demand figures that we have, we are able to produce more [than that].”
Mr. Stanley Martey also appealed to citizens to reach the company with any information on challenges they face about the supply of water to the area.
“We will urge the general public, if you do not get water within the 24 hours, you need to call the GWCL and inform us immediately. We need to come to the area and identify.”
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
