TOP STORIES
The end justify the mean, they say, but that does not mean the beginning of a thing is not importantBy: Richard Asare
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Gallons of treated water go waste at Okponglo [Photos]
Several thousands of gallons of treated water are gushing out at the main entrance of the University of Ghana.
Pedestrians told Citi News' Caleb Kudah that the water started flowing since Tuesday night.
Caleb traced it to a huge industrial pipe burst at the construction yard of Sonitra not far from the Legon branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited.
The water which has flooded portions of the road from the entrance of the university through to Okponglo, which is about 700 meters, caused a lot of vehicular traffic in the area.
A pedestrian who could not hide his anger said “this is really a mess. I don't who is responsible for this and where it is flowing from but…it is not a good sight at all because it is making crossing the road at this section very difficult.”
Another pedestrian also lambasted the Ghana Water Company for not doing anything to prevent further gushing out of the water.
Meanwhile the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Water Company limited, Stanley Martey while responding to the development on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, said efforts are being made to fix the burst pipe.
“We are ware, it happened close to midnight and so we had to isolate the line because we can't work on the line when water is flowing through. But that is a big line so it will take time for the back water to flow out of the line before we start working on it. Our people are getting ready to go there to access the situation and fix it.”
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Headlines