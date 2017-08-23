modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NDC Serial Callers Threaten Strike

Daily Guide
22 minutes ago | General News
Julius Agahowa
Julius Agahowa

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) Media Monitors (serial callers) in the Ashanti Region are brimming with rage over neglect by their party leadership.

They have given the party a three-week ultimatum to start treating them with respect and dignity else they would stop defending the NDC on radio.

Julius Agahowa, chairman of the NDC Media Monitors in the region, issued the ultimatum on behalf of his group yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, he said his group was extremely angry over the appalling treatment being meted to them by the party's hierarchy.

Mr Agahowa disclosed that since the NDC exited political power on January 7, 2017, his group had not heard a word from the party's leadership.

According to him, members of his group had been using their own resources to defend the party on daily basis on radio and social media platforms.

The chairman said the suffering of members of his group persisted, even when the NDC was in political power, but they kept mute because the 2016 elections were approaching.

The NDC man noted that the members did not want to take any action that would have adversely affected the party during the polls hence, their silence.

He said the party's National Communication Officer, Solomon Nkansah, and the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer, Samed Akalilu, are the cause of their woes.

According to him, these two personalities don't care about the welfare of the communicators and this had compounded their quandary.

Mr Agahowa said the NDC had taken the group members for granted for far too long, stressing that his group was fed up with the continual neglect by the party.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

GH¢224K siphoned into private pocket at Births and Deaths

1 hour ago

I Remain Focused Despite Insults – Charlotte Osei

1 hour ago

quot-img-1The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.

By: Ik Godson quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line